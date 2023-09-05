UN rights body urged to set up independent investigation mechanism for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2023)

The World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) and 63 human rights groups in a letter have called on the UN Human Rights Council to set up an independent investigation mechanism for Afghanistan.

According to the letter, the last two years have been marked by increased reprisal killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary detentions, and enforced disappearances, not only of human rights defenders, journalists and artists, but also of at least 800 former government officials and members of the national security forces, as documented in the most recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

It added that there have been crackdowns on civil society and violations of fundamental human rights on discriminatory grounds.

The letter noted that the Council has responded appropriately to situations comparable in terms of gravity and extent to the situation in Afghanistan with the establishment of Commissions of Inquiry for Syria and Ukraine, an Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, and a Fact Finding Mission for Iran.

“By establishing a fully resourced independent investigative mechanism on Afghanistan, the Council will act consistently with its approach to these situations and demonstrate that it can take meaningful steps towards ensuring accountability for violations and abuses committed in Afghanistan,” the letter reads.

The letter also called for the renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan and ensuring of meaningful follow-up to the report of the Special Rapporteur and the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls.

This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected claims of violations of human rights.