Latest News
UN rights body urged to set up independent investigation mechanism for Afghanistan
The World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) and 63 human rights groups in a letter have called on the UN Human Rights Council to set up an independent investigation mechanism for Afghanistan.
According to the letter, the last two years have been marked by increased reprisal killings, torture and ill-treatment, arbitrary detentions, and enforced disappearances, not only of human rights defenders, journalists and artists, but also of at least 800 former government officials and members of the national security forces, as documented in the most recent report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
It added that there have been crackdowns on civil society and violations of fundamental human rights on discriminatory grounds.
The letter noted that the Council has responded appropriately to situations comparable in terms of gravity and extent to the situation in Afghanistan with the establishment of Commissions of Inquiry for Syria and Ukraine, an Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, and a Fact Finding Mission for Iran.
“By establishing a fully resourced independent investigative mechanism on Afghanistan, the Council will act consistently with its approach to these situations and demonstrate that it can take meaningful steps towards ensuring accountability for violations and abuses committed in Afghanistan,” the letter reads.
The letter also called for the renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan and ensuring of meaningful follow-up to the report of the Special Rapporteur and the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected claims of violations of human rights.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s former IEC chief returns home after three year absence
Ahmad Yusuf Nuristani, the former head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), returned to Kabul on Tuesday, the IEA’s contact commission said.
After arriving home, Nuristani urged other politicians and former officials to return home. He said he left the country three years ago due to medical reasons but that he has returned home. However, he will need to see his doctor every six months, he said.
“Of course, some people are happy that security has been established in the country, and some have complaints,” Nuristani added.
“The process of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities living in exile is going on normally and every week we see people returning to the country and so far hundreds of people have been sent return forms and are waiting for their documents in order to return to their country,” said the commission’s spokesman Ahmadullah Wasiq.
In 2018, Youssef Nooristani was convicted of fraud and concealment of money by an American court. He was sentenced to six months house arrest by a federal court judge in the United States for the crime of theft from public funds, and was under supervision for three years.
More than 650 former government officials and personalities have returned to Kabul through the IEA’s Contact Commission.
Wasiq meanwhile confirmed that Maryam Koofi, a former MP, also returned home on Tuesday morning.
Latest News
Work gets underway to increase power from Turkmenistan to Herat substation
Afghanistan’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, has officially started work on Herat’s Noor-ul-Jihad substation in order to increase the capacity of electricity from Turkmenistan.
The project is being carried out by the ministry of energy and water in cooperation with the government of Turkmenistan.
Officials said the project will cost $3.5 million, which is being paid for by the ministry.
Breshna officials in Herat said once the project is complete the power transmission capacity will increase from 70 megawatts to 110 megawatts and a new booster transformer will ease the province’s power shortages.
According to Turkmen officials, the project will take six months to complete.
“This project will cost more than three million dollars, but apart from the issue of the price and monetary value of this project, we are trying to ensure that quality work is done and that it is completed and put to use within the specified time,” said a representative of the ministry of energy of Turkmenistan.
Herat currently gets its power from Iran and Turkmenistan. However, consumers in the province have complained that the amount of power coming in from Iran is a lot less than in the past.
Latest News
Malaysian envoy visits Afghanistan carrying ‘special message’
Acting minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with Malaysia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Ahmad Azam Abdul Rahman, the ministry said on Tuesday.
According to a statement released by the ministry, Ahmad Azam said in the meeting that he traveled to Afghanistan with a special message from the foreign minister of Malaysia as he hopes relations between the two countries would expand like in the past.
The diplomat added that he expects to carry a message of expansion of relations and cooperation from Kabul.
Meanwhile, Muttaqi said in the meeting that the message of the foreign minister of Malaysia is very important and that he believes it will help strengthen relations between the two countries.
He added that there are good trade and investment opportunities that should be used effectively.
