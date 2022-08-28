UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan crises

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2022)

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Afghanistan on Monday where they will discuss the humanitarian and economic crises.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors.

The Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, said to the media that Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations will present his report on the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, has emphasized that Kabul needs the interaction and cooperation of countries to get out of the current situation.

Some experts also believe that holding such meetings will put Afghanistan in the world spotlight but a number of other experts have warned that if relations and interaction is not strengthened with the world, the crisis will worsen and continue to impact the people.

This comes as 19 million people face severe food insecurity. Six million of these Afghans face starvation.