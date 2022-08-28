Latest News
IEA hoping to wrap up probe into death of al-Qaeda leader in Kabul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday the Islamic Emirate will soon finalize the investigation into Washington’s claim that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul in a US drone strike.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, said in an interview with CBS that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate was not aware of the presence of Zawahiri in Kabul and that the US should have informed the IEA of its intentions before conducting the drone strike on the Sherpur house in Kabul city center.
“The Islamic Emirate continues to investigate how Zawahiri appeared in Kabul to determine whether the claim made is based on facts or not; the Islamic Emirate will soon finalize the investigation in this case and it will be proven whether there was an al-Qaeda leader in Kabul or if it was just an allegation,” said Balkhi.
“America has the responsibility to share the matter with the authorities and the government of that country before targeting a person who it thinks is a threat to the security of this country,” he added.
Balkhi emphasized that the IEA wants good bilateral relations including the United States, adding that the IEA does not sideline any country in this regard.
“Many countries in the region interact with the Afghan government, and the way the countries interact with Afghanistan will gradually improve, and political relations with the countries will develop further in the future; the Islamic Emirate wants to have good bilateral relations based on mutual interests with all countries including the United States,” said Balkhi.
One dead, six wounded in Kunar explosion
At least one Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) security force member was killed and six others, including three civilians, were wounded in a roadside IED explosion in Kunar province, local officials said.
Kunar Police Commander Abdullah Haqqani said in a video message sent to the media on Sunday, that the explosion took place at 8:30am Sunday in the Asad Abad area in Kunar.
Haqqani said the explosion occurred when a convoy of IEA soldiers was passing by, while on their way to Ghaziabad district.
According to him, a number of suspects were arrested at the scene of the explosion by security force members.
He said an investigation is being conducted into the incident.
According to Haqqani, all the injured have been taken to Asad Abad provincial hospital.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Ex-US CENTCOM chief admits US failure in Afghanistan
Former US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander General Frank McKenzie has stated that Pakistan was correct about the United States not staying in Afghanistan.
In an interview on Friday with NBC, McKenzie admitted the US failed in Afghanistan and that Washington had failed at nation-building as it had insisted on a Western model.
He said, “I don’t know that Afghanistan is governable or sustainable with a Western model. I know that Afghanistan is governable and sustainable from an Afghan model. But we paid too little attention to Afghan realities on the ground.”
McKenzie said: “Pakistanis never believed that we would stay; they always thought that we would leave.”
“And you know what? They were right, we left.”
He also said Afghanistan had been a political failure for four US administrations over a period of twenty years and added that it includes “military and diplomatic failures.”
He also emphasized that it is still too early to predict what will happen in Afghanistan but that the country continues to be a breeding ground for threats against the US.
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan crises
The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a meeting on Afghanistan on Monday where they will discuss the humanitarian and economic crises.
The meeting will be held behind closed doors.
The Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Naseer Ahmad Faiq, said to the media that Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations will present his report on the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.
In the meantime, Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, has emphasized that Kabul needs the interaction and cooperation of countries to get out of the current situation.
Some experts also believe that holding such meetings will put Afghanistan in the world spotlight but a number of other experts have warned that if relations and interaction is not strengthened with the world, the crisis will worsen and continue to impact the people.
This comes as 19 million people face severe food insecurity. Six million of these Afghans face starvation.
