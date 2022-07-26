Latest News
UN urges IEA to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan
The United Nations once again called for the reopening of girls’ schools above the sixth grade, saying that Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are prohibited from going to school.
Alison Davidian, the UN Women Representative in Afghanistan, has criticized the absence of female representatives in the cabinet and added that women face restrictions while traveling.
“Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are prohibited from going to school; women cannot work in government offices; there are no women in the cabinet and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs,” said Davidian. “Women must be accompanied by a man when traveling; similarly, they should cover their faces in public.
The Islamic Emirate emphasizes constructive interaction with the countries of the region, but none of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have taken a step towards recognizing the new government.
Tashkent Summit: Muttaqi urges the world to recognize IEA as new govt
Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said in Tashkent on Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate will not allow the security of neighboring countries and the region to be threatened from Afghanistan’s territory.
Amir Khan Muttaqi outlined the achievements of the IEA in the past eleven months and called for positive political interaction with countries in the region and around the world.
In addition, he emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is pursuing economic and commercial cooperation and attracting foreign investment “with a balanced approach.”
“New government provided security in a short time in the country; it opened and activated security organs; it preserved the government’s fundamentals; it provided services for the citizens,” Muttaqi said.
According to him, the new government believes in political reforms and is committed to bringing changes in all sectors.
“We believe in political reforms and we are committed to bringing changes in all sectors of the government,” he added.
Furthermore, Muttaqi considers the Islamic Emirate to be committed to respecting the rights of all Afghan citizens, especially women, and emphasizes that dozens of high-ranking officials of the former government have returned to the country in recent weeks.
Moreover, the establishment of a 100,000-strong army, the formation of a 140,000-strong police force without external financial support, zero corruption in government offices, management of the economic and banking crisis, as well as the start of several large infrastructure projects, including the Kajaki Dam’s hydro-electric plant, are among the achievements of the IEA over the last 10 months – which Muttaqi presented at this conference.
“Undoubtedly, we are interested in legitimate demands of the world and we will respect it; but we will never accept foreigner’s culture because it cannot be implemented in our country and we urge the world to respect Afghans’ beliefs and convictions,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
In the meantime, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, the deputy of the US Department of Finance, and the representative of the UN Secretary General in Afghanistan also participated at this international conference.
Representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, India, as well as representatives from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan also attended.
US and IEA make progress on Afghan reserves
US and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have exchanged proposals for the release of billions of dollars from Afghan central bank reserves held abroad into a trust fund, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.
Significant differences between the sides remain, however, according to two of the sources, including the IEA’s refusal to replace the bank’s top political appointees, one of whom is under US sanctions as are several of the movement’s leaders.
Some experts said such a move would help restore confidence in the institution by insulating it from interference by the IEA that took power a year ago but which foreign governments do not recognise.
While the IEA do not reject the concept of a trust fund, they oppose a US proposal for third-party control of the fund that would hold and disburse returned reserves, said an IEA source who spoke on condition of anonymity, Reuters reported.
The United States has been in talks with Switzerland and other parties on the creation of a mechanism that would include the trust fund, disbursements from which would be decided with the help of an international board, according to a US source who also declined to be named.
A possible model could be the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, a World Bank-administered fund created to get donations of foreign development assistance to Kabul, the US source added.
“No agreement has been reached yet,” said Shah Mehrabi, an Afghan-American economics professor who is on the Afghan central bank’s supreme council, Reuters reported.
Some $9 billion in reserves have been held outside Afghanistan, including $7 billion in the US.
Pakistan’s Ulema team in Kabul for talks with TTP
A delegation of Pakistan Ulema arrived in Kabul this week for talks with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials and members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
According to Pakistani media, said the Ulema team was visiting Afghanistan on the invitation of Emirate Islami Afghanistan.
The delegation includes Mufti Taqi Usmani, Hanif Jalendhri, Maulana Tayyab Punjpir, Maulvi Anwarul Haq and Mufti Ghulamur Rehman.
