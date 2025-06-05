UN warns of plastic waste reaching remote regions of Afghanistan

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed alarm over the spread of plastic waste, warning that even Afghanistan’s most remote valleys are now being affected by growing pollution.

In a statement marking World Environment Day (June 5), UNAMA called for an urgent end to the use of single-use plastics, urging Afghans and the international community to prioritize environmental protection.

“Even isolated regions are not immune to the creeping threat of plastic pollution,” the mission stated via its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

The warning comes amid a broader global call from the United Nations, which reports that over 400 million tons of plastic are produced each year—half of it for single use.

Roughly 11 million tons end up in waterways annually, posing severe threats to ecosystems and biodiversity.

UNAMA stressed the need for greater awareness, local action, and investment in waste management infrastructure, particularly in vulnerable countries like Afghanistan, where environmental resources are already under strain.