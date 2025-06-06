Latest News
Indonesia appoints new charge d’affaires in Afghanistan
Nanda Evalist, the newly appointed Chargé d’Affaires of Indonesia to Afghanistan, held an introductory meeting with Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul, the ministry announced on Friday.
During the meeting, Muttaqi welcomed Evalist and wished him success in his new diplomatic mission. He emphasized that Indonesia is one of the key countries in the Islamic world, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA is eager to establish positive and broad relations with Indonesia across various sectors, including political, economic, educational, and cultural spheres.
Muttaqi also expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s acceptance of the Islamic Emirate’s diplomats and its support in various areas, describing it as a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect.
For his part, Nanda Evalist underlined the importance of strong ties between Indonesia and Afghanistan. He stated that during his tenure, he would work to share Afghanistan’s ground realities and developments with the Indonesian government and people and would strive to help build constructive and respectful bilateral relations.
Latest News
Afghanistan and Pakistan to form joint committee to combat wildlife trafficking
Latest News
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
The ICC slammed the move, saying it was an attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution that provides hope and justice to millions of victims of “unimaginable atrocities.”
President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court, an unprecedented retaliation over the war tribunal’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a past decision to open a case into alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Washington designated Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin and Beti Hohler of Slovenia, according to a statement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Reuters reported.
“As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel. The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies,” Rubio said.
The ICC slammed the move, saying it was an attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution that provides hope and justice to millions of victims of “unimaginable atrocities.”
Both judges Bossa and Ibanez Carranza have been on the ICC bench since 2018. In 2020 they were involved in an appeals chamber decision that allowed the ICC prosecutor to open a formal investigation into alleged war crimes by American troops in Afghanistan.
Since 2021, the court had deprioritized the investigation into American troops in Afghanistan and focused on alleged crimes committed by the Afghan government and the Taliban forces.
ICC judges also issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, former Israeli defense chief Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri last November for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict. Alapini Gansou and Hohler ruled to authorize the arrest warrant against Netanyahu and Gallant, Rubio said.
The move deepens the administration’s animosity toward the court. During the first Trump administration in 2020, Washington imposed sanctions on then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and one of her top aides over the court’s work on Afghanistan.
The measures also follow a January vote at the U.S. House of Representatives to punish the ICC in protest over its Netanyahu arrest warrant. The move underscored strong support among Trump’s fellow Republicans for Israel’s government.
DIFFICULT TIME FOR ICC
The measures triggered uproar among human-rights advocates. Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said the punitive measures were a “flagrant attack on the rule of law at the same time as President Trump is working to undercut it at home.”
Sanctions severely hamper individuals’ abilities to carry out even routine financial transactions as any banks with ties to the United States, or that conduct transactions in dollars, are expected to have to comply with the restrictions.
But the Treasury Department also issued general licenses, including one allowing the wind-down of any existing transactions involving those targeted on Thursday until July 8, as long as any payment to them is made to a blocked, interest-bearing account located in the U.S.
The new sanctions come at a difficult time for the ICC, which is already reeling from earlier U.S. sanctions against its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, who last month stepped aside temporarily amid a United Nations investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct.
The ICC, which was established in 2002, has international jurisdiction to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in member states or if a situation is referred by the U.N. Security Council. The United States, China, Russia and Israel are not members.
It has high-profile war crimes investigations under way into the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia’s war in Ukraine as well as in Sudan, Myanmar, the Philippines, Venezuela and Afghanistan.
The ICC has issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of deporting children from Ukraine, and for Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Neither country is a member of the court and both deny the accusations and reject ICC jurisdiction.
Latest News
UN warns of plastic waste reaching remote regions of Afghanistan
Roughly 11 million tons end up in waterways annually, posing severe threats to ecosystems and biodiversity.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed alarm over the spread of plastic waste, warning that even Afghanistan’s most remote valleys are now being affected by growing pollution.
In a statement marking World Environment Day (June 5), UNAMA called for an urgent end to the use of single-use plastics, urging Afghans and the international community to prioritize environmental protection.
“Even isolated regions are not immune to the creeping threat of plastic pollution,” the mission stated via its official Facebook page on Wednesday.
The warning comes amid a broader global call from the United Nations, which reports that over 400 million tons of plastic are produced each year—half of it for single use.
Roughly 11 million tons end up in waterways annually, posing severe threats to ecosystems and biodiversity.
UNAMA stressed the need for greater awareness, local action, and investment in waste management infrastructure, particularly in vulnerable countries like Afghanistan, where environmental resources are already under strain.
MLC officials hope Afghan players can participate despite new US travel ban
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Afghanistan and Pakistan to form joint committee to combat wildlife trafficking
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
Trump, Musk feud explodes with threats of cutting contracts, backing impeachment
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
Tahawol: Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs’ activities reviewed
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
India suspends Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 set to ignite Kabul in 4 Days
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Weather no threat as PBKS and MI prepare for battle
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer guides Punjab Kings to final with RCB
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ancient site discovered in Torkham’s Omari camp area
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran poised to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s Fazl-ur-Rehman hails Afghan-Pak decision to elevate diplomatic ties
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
World Robotics Carnival opens in China’s Wuhan City
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC forges ahead; opens new customer care center in Helmand