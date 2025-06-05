Afghan and Iraqi diplomats discuss reopening embassies and boosting ties

Muhammad Zubair Wadan, Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires in Turkey, met on Wednesday with the ambassador of Iraq to Turkey, Majid Al-Lajmawi, to discuss the potential reopening of embassies in both countries and ways to enhance bilateral relations.

“The meeting discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Afghanistan and ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two countries,” Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Iraq News Agency reported. “The possibility of reopening the Iraqi and Afghan embassies in each country was also discussed, which would contribute to the resumption of full diplomatic representation between them and the consolidation of official relations between the two sides,”

The statement noted that “the meeting also addressed the importance of strengthening diplomatic cooperation between the two countries’ embassies in Ankara and coordinating joint efforts on issues of mutual interest, reflecting the spirit of understanding and friendship between Iraq and Afghanistan.”

According to the statement, “The two sides confirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and cooperation in regional and international forums and developing bilateral relations to serve security, stability, and development in both countries and the region.”