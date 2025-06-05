Latest News
Afghan and Iraqi diplomats discuss reopening embassies and boosting ties
Muhammad Zubair Wadan, Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires in Turkey, met on Wednesday with the ambassador of Iraq to Turkey, Majid Al-Lajmawi, to discuss the potential reopening of embassies in both countries and ways to enhance bilateral relations.
“The meeting discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Afghanistan and ways to strengthen them to serve the common interests of the two countries,” Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Iraq News Agency reported. “The possibility of reopening the Iraqi and Afghan embassies in each country was also discussed, which would contribute to the resumption of full diplomatic representation between them and the consolidation of official relations between the two sides,”
The statement noted that “the meeting also addressed the importance of strengthening diplomatic cooperation between the two countries’ embassies in Ankara and coordinating joint efforts on issues of mutual interest, reflecting the spirit of understanding and friendship between Iraq and Afghanistan.”
According to the statement, “The two sides confirmed their commitment to continuing dialogue and cooperation in regional and international forums and developing bilateral relations to serve security, stability, and development in both countries and the region.”
UN warns of plastic waste reaching remote regions of Afghanistan
Roughly 11 million tons end up in waterways annually, posing severe threats to ecosystems and biodiversity.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed alarm over the spread of plastic waste, warning that even Afghanistan’s most remote valleys are now being affected by growing pollution.
In a statement marking World Environment Day (June 5), UNAMA called for an urgent end to the use of single-use plastics, urging Afghans and the international community to prioritize environmental protection.
“Even isolated regions are not immune to the creeping threat of plastic pollution,” the mission stated via its official Facebook page on Wednesday.
The warning comes amid a broader global call from the United Nations, which reports that over 400 million tons of plastic are produced each year—half of it for single use.
UNAMA stressed the need for greater awareness, local action, and investment in waste management infrastructure, particularly in vulnerable countries like Afghanistan, where environmental resources are already under strain.
International Sports
Ronaldo turns down Club World Cup move amid Al-Nassr contract talks
Ronaldo, whose contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr expires this month, is reportedly in discussions about a possible extension that would see him remain in the Saudi Pro League.
Cristiano Ronaldo has declined an offer to join Brazilian side Fluminense for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, despite mounting interest in seeing the Portuguese legend take part in the inaugural expanded tournament set to kick off in the United States later this month.
Brazilian club Fluminense’s president Mario Bittencourt confirmed reaching out to Ronaldo’s long-time agent Jorge Mendes, only to be told the 40-year-old forward was not interested in playing in Brazil at this time.
Ronaldo, whose record-breaking contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr expires this month, is reportedly in discussions about a possible extension that would see him remain in the Saudi Pro League.
His rejection comes amid growing calls—led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino—for him to participate in the $1 billion tournament, where global stars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Erling Haaland are expected to feature.
While Fluminense—drawn in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan Hyundai, and Mamelodi Sundowns—sought to lure the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to their ranks, hopes of a dramatic Ronaldo appearance now rest on whether any of the other competing clubs can tempt him with a short-term deal.
For now, Ronaldo remains focused on international duty, with Portugal preparing for a UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against Germany.
Despite his age, Ronaldo remains a prolific scorer, and speculation continues to swirl over whether another marquee move might be in the works before his storied career winds down.
Gulf Cooperation Council urges stability and rights protection in Afghanistan
The Council pledged ongoing support for Afghanistan’s fight against terrorism and reiterated the GCC’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, and inclusive Afghan society.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) concluded its 164th Ministerial Council session earlier this week with a renewed call for restoring security and stability in Afghanistan, highlighting the urgent need to uphold human rights and prevent terrorism within the country.
In the final communiqué issued after the meeting, the Council reaffirmed its solidarity with the Afghan people, stressing that peace and stability in Afghanistan are essential not only for its citizens but for regional and international security.
The Council emphasised the importance of guaranteeing women’s rights to education and employment, protecting minority communities, and ensuring Afghan territory is not used by terrorist groups or for drug trafficking.
“The aspirations of the brotherly Afghan people must be fulfilled in a way that ensures lasting peace, development, and dignity,” the Council stated in its communiqué .
The Ministerial Council also commended the humanitarian and relief efforts of GCC member states in Afghanistan, and called on the international community to continue providing economic and development aid to ease the suffering of the Afghan population.
The Council pledged ongoing support for Afghanistan’s fight against terrorism and reiterated the GCC’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, and inclusive Afghan society.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a regional political and economic alliance established in 1981, comprising six member states: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.
Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the GCC aims to foster coordination, integration, and unity among its members based on shared economic and cultural ties.
It plays a key role in regional security, economic cooperation, and foreign policy, and regularly addresses issues ranging from energy policy and trade to security challenges and humanitarian concerns in neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.
