UNESCO to launch literacy program in 20 Afghan provinces
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) plans to start a literacy program in 20 Afghan provinces, which will benefit at least 25,000 people, said Abdullah Omar, UNESCO representative in Afghanistan.
Speaking at an event in Balkh, the provincial director of education meanwhile emphasized the importance of education.
“Time has come for our people to forget the past and there should be serious attention [paid] to the education of our children and youth, our brothers and sisters,” said Abdul Jalil ShaheedKhel, the provincial director of education.
Ibrahim Omari, literacy director at the education ministry, said that over 85,000 people were provided with literacy classes across Afghanistan in the past year.
Balkh residents meanwhile welcomed efforts to roll out a literacy program.
“I was like a blind person but now I can read, write, speak and calculate,” said Tajor, a literacy student.
IEA establishes new outposts to secure borders in the southeast areas
Security officials in the southeast zone of the country say they have established new outposts along the Durand Line to secure the borders.
Mawlavi Mohammad Ayub Khalid, Commander of 203 Mansouri Army Corps, said Tuesday in order to ensure the security of Paktia, Paktika, Khost and Logar provinces, they have taken serious steps for the security of these provinces.
According to Khalid, no anti-security incidents have occurred in these provinces during the past year.
“In the southeast areas, Inshallah we ensure the citizens that we don’t have any security problem now; the security threats that we had in the past, are solved now,” said Khalid.
He also said that new security outposts are established near the Durand Line, as well as fresh border guards have been deployed in order to secure the borders.
“We have set up new outposts based on the need and we now don’t have security problem at the borders,” he added. “We also don’t have security problems at the borders with our neighboring countries unless the neighbors create problems themselves.”
Uzbekistan president says helping Afghans is a ‘moral obligation’
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said this week that people of Afghanistan need “good neighbors” and said it was “moral obligation” for countries in the region to help.
In an article for The Indian Express, Mirziyoyev wrote: “Afghanistan that has played for centuries the role of a buffer in the historical confrontations of global and regional powers, should try on a new peaceful mission of connecting Central and South Asia.”
In this context, he said the construction of the “trans-Afghan corridor” could become a symbol of such mutually beneficial inter-regional cooperation.
“It is also important to understand that by implementing joint infrastructure projects such as the Termez – Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railroad, we are not just solving socio-economic, transport and communication problems, but also making a significant contribution to ensuring regional security,” Mirziyoyev said.
Mirziyoyev’s article was published ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.
“I am full of confidence that it is important and necessary for the SCO to share its success story with Afghanistan. This country is an integral part of the larger SCO space. The Afghan people need good neighbors and their support now more than ever. It is our moral obligation to extend a helping hand, to offer them effective ways of overcoming the years-long crisis by promoting socio-economic growth of the country, its integration into regional and global development processes,” he said.
“By bringing our positions closer to each other, together we can develop a new SCO agenda for a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Only in this way can we create a truly stable and sustainable SCO space with an indivisible security,” he wrote.
He said: “The basis for the SCO’s international attractiveness is its non-bloc status, openness, non-targeting against third countries or the international organizations, equality and respect for the sovereignty of all participants, refusal to interfere in the internal affairs, as well as prevention of political confrontation and unhealthy rivalry.”
“The SCO’s success concept is the promotion of multifaceted cooperation through ensuring regional security. In fact, the SCO is called upon to become a pole of attraction without dividing lines, in the name of peace, cooperation and progress,” he wrote.
The SCO summit will be attended by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi among other leaders.
Dozens of foreign traders receive investor licenses in Afghanistan: MOIC
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIC) says that it has distributed investment licenses to hundreds of foreign businessmen in Afghanistan over the past year.
MOCI officials said Tuesday that they are trying to attract foreign investment from large companies in order to boost Afghanistan’s economic sector.
According to them, four times more foreign investor licenses have been issued this year compared to last year. Officials also said foreign investors were doing business in various parts of the country.
“Our figures indicate that issuing license to foreign companies has increased four times more this year compared to last year,” said Jawad Dabir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
“This shows that foreign investment has a positive impact in Afghanistan but the leadership of Industry and Trade believes that it should have economic ties with the region and the world,” Dabir added.
However, Afghan Invest Company officials have said the IEA also needs to increase facilities for domestic investors.
“The best way is that the domestic companies must be supported and the foreign firms should jointly invest with the internal companies in Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Afghanistan Industries and Mines Chamber (AIMC).
Economic experts have also appealed to the MOIC to increase facilities and to give more focus to domestic investors and to encourage more joint foreign and domestic investment.
