Dozens of foreign traders receive investor licenses in Afghanistan: MOIC

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2022)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIC) says that it has distributed investment licenses to hundreds of foreign businessmen in Afghanistan over the past year.

MOCI officials said Tuesday that they are trying to attract foreign investment from large companies in order to boost Afghanistan’s economic sector.

According to them, four times more foreign investor licenses have been issued this year compared to last year. Officials also said foreign investors were doing business in various parts of the country.

“Our figures indicate that issuing license to foreign companies has increased four times more this year compared to last year,” said Jawad Dabir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“This shows that foreign investment has a positive impact in Afghanistan but the leadership of Industry and Trade believes that it should have economic ties with the region and the world,” Dabir added.

However, Afghan Invest Company officials have said the IEA also needs to increase facilities for domestic investors.

“The best way is that the domestic companies must be supported and the foreign firms should jointly invest with the internal companies in Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Afghanistan Industries and Mines Chamber (AIMC).

Economic experts have also appealed to the MOIC to increase facilities and to give more focus to domestic investors and to encourage more joint foreign and domestic investment.