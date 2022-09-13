10 million AFN donated to recent flood victims in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2022)

Ten million afghanis have been donated by a number of businessmen inside and outside the country for the victims of recent floods in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, local officials said.

Faizullah Noori, one of the donors, urged Kandahari businessmen to help flood victims of this province.

“We have collected this amount of money to distribute to the flood victims,” said Noori.

“We call on the businessmen whether they are inside or outside the country to help the flood victims in Afghanistan,” Noori added.

Officials have said floods in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar resulted in huge financial losses.

About 5,000 houses have been badly damaged while 1,400 homes have been completely destroyed, officials said.

Officials also said Spin Boldak residents who have lost their homes need shelter urgently, especially as the weather is changing.

“We ask the government and the aid agencies to help us, we don’t have work here; the economy is bad,” said Abdul Wasi, a flood victim in Spin Boldak district.