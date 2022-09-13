Latest News
10 million AFN donated to recent flood victims in Kandahar
Ten million afghanis have been donated by a number of businessmen inside and outside the country for the victims of recent floods in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, local officials said.
Faizullah Noori, one of the donors, urged Kandahari businessmen to help flood victims of this province.
“We have collected this amount of money to distribute to the flood victims,” said Noori.
“We call on the businessmen whether they are inside or outside the country to help the flood victims in Afghanistan,” Noori added.
Officials have said floods in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar resulted in huge financial losses.
About 5,000 houses have been badly damaged while 1,400 homes have been completely destroyed, officials said.
Officials also said Spin Boldak residents who have lost their homes need shelter urgently, especially as the weather is changing.
“We ask the government and the aid agencies to help us, we don’t have work here; the economy is bad,” said Abdul Wasi, a flood victim in Spin Boldak district.
Dozens of foreign traders receive investor licenses in Afghanistan: MOIC
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIC) says that it has distributed investment licenses to hundreds of foreign businessmen in Afghanistan over the past year.
MOCI officials said Tuesday that they are trying to attract foreign investment from large companies in order to boost Afghanistan’s economic sector.
According to them, four times more foreign investor licenses have been issued this year compared to last year. Officials also said foreign investors were doing business in various parts of the country.
“Our figures indicate that issuing license to foreign companies has increased four times more this year compared to last year,” said Jawad Dabir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
“This shows that foreign investment has a positive impact in Afghanistan but the leadership of Industry and Trade believes that it should have economic ties with the region and the world,” Dabir added.
However, Afghan Invest Company officials have said the IEA also needs to increase facilities for domestic investors.
“The best way is that the domestic companies must be supported and the foreign firms should jointly invest with the internal companies in Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Afghanistan Industries and Mines Chamber (AIMC).
Economic experts have also appealed to the MOIC to increase facilities and to give more focus to domestic investors and to encourage more joint foreign and domestic investment.
UK contributes $28 million for emergency support to children, women in Afghanistan
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has contributed an additional GBP 24 million ($28 million) towards UNICEF’s $2 billion Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for Afghanistan.
With these funds, UNICEF will deliver lifesaving nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services to over 1.6 million people affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. Around 1.3 million – 77 percent – are children, UNICEF reported.
These funds will also enable UNICEF to improve the nutritional status of over 700,000 children, provide safe drinking water and improved hygiene awareness to more than 350,000 people, and increase access to key protection services, including mental health and explosive ordnance risk education support, for over 500,000 people.
A further 18,000 households with pregnant and lactating women will also benefit from humanitarian cash assistance intended to address their nutrition needs and provide an entry point for the provision of case management services to over 3,400 children.
“Afghanistan remains one of the toughest places on earth to be a child. Children’s rights are under attack; their childhoods are marred by deprivation. Compounding factors including drought, malnutrition, the spread of preventable disease, the detritus of war, a stagnating economy, and limited and fragile social basic services are exacerbating challenges for children and women,” says Dr. Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative.
“We are grateful to the United Kingdom for its continued partnership during this critical time. These funds will allow us to continue addressing the immediate needs of the most vulnerable girls, boys and women across the country.”
IEA rejects claims of harassment against UN female employees
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected claims by the UN in Afghanistan that its female employees had been harassed by IEA officials.
According to Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman: “No female employee of United Nations has been harassed or detained in Afghanistan.”
In a tweet on Monday night, Karimi said “Amar bal Ma’roof workers (virtue and vice officials) asked for information from a group of women, when it became clear that there were women belonging to the United Nations, they withdrew and no problem arose.”
This comes after the UN in Afghanistan issued a statement earlier Monday evening that “three Afghan women working for the United Nations were singled out and temporarily detained for questioning by armed security agents”.
The UN called on the IEA to abide by their obligations to respect the privileges and immunities of the UN and all its staff, including their freedom of movement throughout the country.
The UN also called on the authorities to reiterate and enforce explicit guarantees for the safety and security of all UN personnel operating in Afghanistan in a manner consistent with Afghanistan’s obligations under international law.
