UK contributes $28 million for emergency support to children, women in Afghanistan
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has contributed an additional GBP 24 million ($28 million) towards UNICEF’s $2 billion Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for Afghanistan.
With these funds, UNICEF will deliver lifesaving nutrition, water and sanitation, and child protection services to over 1.6 million people affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis. Around 1.3 million – 77 percent – are children, UNICEF reported.
These funds will also enable UNICEF to improve the nutritional status of over 700,000 children, provide safe drinking water and improved hygiene awareness to more than 350,000 people, and increase access to key protection services, including mental health and explosive ordnance risk education support, for over 500,000 people.
A further 18,000 households with pregnant and lactating women will also benefit from humanitarian cash assistance intended to address their nutrition needs and provide an entry point for the provision of case management services to over 3,400 children.
“Afghanistan remains one of the toughest places on earth to be a child. Children’s rights are under attack; their childhoods are marred by deprivation. Compounding factors including drought, malnutrition, the spread of preventable disease, the detritus of war, a stagnating economy, and limited and fragile social basic services are exacerbating challenges for children and women,” says Dr. Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative.
“We are grateful to the United Kingdom for its continued partnership during this critical time. These funds will allow us to continue addressing the immediate needs of the most vulnerable girls, boys and women across the country.”
IEA rejects claims of harassment against UN female employees
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday rejected claims by the UN in Afghanistan that its female employees had been harassed by IEA officials.
According to Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman: “No female employee of United Nations has been harassed or detained in Afghanistan.”
In a tweet on Monday night, Karimi said “Amar bal Ma’roof workers (virtue and vice officials) asked for information from a group of women, when it became clear that there were women belonging to the United Nations, they withdrew and no problem arose.”
This comes after the UN in Afghanistan issued a statement earlier Monday evening that “three Afghan women working for the United Nations were singled out and temporarily detained for questioning by armed security agents”.
The UN called on the IEA to abide by their obligations to respect the privileges and immunities of the UN and all its staff, including their freedom of movement throughout the country.
The UN also called on the authorities to reiterate and enforce explicit guarantees for the safety and security of all UN personnel operating in Afghanistan in a manner consistent with Afghanistan’s obligations under international law.
Turkey deported 1,000 Afghan refugees in last week
The Turkish Immigration Department said Monday in a statement published on Monday that from September 2 to 8 this month, three thousand illegal refugees have been returned to their countries, of which more than 1,000 are Afghan refugees.
“1,492 of these asylum seekers are citizens of Afghanistan. Also, 448 people are citizens of Pakistan and another 198,000 people are citizens of other countries; the number of illegal asylum seekers who have been deported from Turkey since the beginning of this year has reached 78,716,” the statement said.
“Since this year, we have prevented 209,318 illegal immigrants from entering Turkey.”
In the meantime, the officials at the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation have said that they are trying to enter into negotiations with the host countries of Afghan migrants and will hold meetings to resolve this issue in order to prevent the forced deportation of Afghans.
“We talked with the Turkish officials and those who don’t want to return should not be forcibly deported and we have meetings with neighboring countries to solve this problem,” said Abdulmutallab Haqqani, spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.
On the other hand, some experts have stated that illegal immigration is one of the major social problems of the country and the government should take effective steps to prevent illegal immigration.
According to them, the increase in poverty and unemployment is one of the reasons for illegal immigration to foreign countries.
A number of other experts have called on the government to enter into negotiations with the host countries to prevent the deportation of Afghan immigrants to stop this process.
Meanwhile, three million Afghan citizens are now in Pakistan, another three million Afghans are in Iran, and the number of Afghan immigrants in other countries is up to one million, according to the statistics of this ministry.
Uzbekistan makes formal announcement of leaders attending SCO summit
All the eight leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, (SCO) including the Indian Prime Minister will be attending the summit this week in person in Uzbekistan’s historical city of Samarkand.
The press secretary of Uzbekistan’s President, Sherzod Asadov, said in a Facebook post that this will be the first in-person meeting of the SCO leaders since 2019 and will conclude the doubly landlocked central Asian country’s chairmanship of the organization.
The leaders who have been invited as guests at the summit are Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow.
The summit will take place on Thursday and Friday.
