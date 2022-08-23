Latest News
UNHCR starts construction of quake-resilient houses in Khost and Paktika
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency announced the start of a more than US$14 million community-based construction effort to build 2,300 earthquake-resilient houses to help residents in southeastern Afghanistan region devastated by the deadly 22 June earthquake.
Under the plan, UNHCR is providing materials and supporting building costs for the construction of 2,000 winterized homes in both Giyan and Barmal districts of Paktika Province and 300 homes in Spera District of Khost Province.
“This initiative demonstrates UNHCR’s sustained solidarity and support to people affected by the disaster — in the coming months 2,300 families will have new, resilient, winterized homes,” said UNHCR Representative Leonard Zulu during an assessment mission in Barmal, Paktika Province. “UNHCR started distributing emergency shelter two days after the earthquake, and we are now aiming to meet urgent shelter needs to build back better.”
Earthmoving equipment contracted by UNHCR has started site clearance in Barmal and trucks are delivering construction materials as snows are expected by mid-November.
“The Khost and Paktika areas have generously hosted thousands of refugees in recent years, some of whom were also affected by the earthquake,” Zulu said. “UNHCR’s shelter initiative will ensure homes for the most-affected households.”
Over recent weeks, UNHCR teams have met with communities to present the project, identify the worst-affected families, and organize community groups to implement the community-based scheme.
In addition to building materials, households participating in the project will receive US$700 for labour. Engineers working with UNHCR’s partners will monitor construction so relevant guidance is followed. Each family will be provided with solar panels for lighting and a bukhāri space heater for burning wood during winter months, as well as materials to construct an outdoor latrine.
Bahrain’s Royal Humanitarian Foundation recently signed a US$1 million agreement with UNHCR to support the housing scheme. Additionally, UNHCR and the United Nations Development Programme have launched a joint programme to improve access to community services like health centres, schools, and water systems in the three districts.
UNHCR has included the three districts in its Priority Areas of Return and Reintegration (PARRs) project since refugees as well as returned IDPs reside in the areas. The PARR initiative will ensure sustained support to enhance sustainable returns, reintegration and community resilience.
In the wake of the 5.9 earthquake that reportedly killed more than 1,000 people and injured many others, UNHCR distributed 3,592 family tents to provide emergency shelter for more than 25,000 people alongside household supplies and hygiene items for more than 11,200 people, complementing emergency assistance delivered by partner agencies.
Over the past four decades, Afghanistan has been battered by conflicts and natural disasters that have left millions facing famine and starvation. The latest estimates indicate that some 24 million Afghans, more than half the country’s population, are in need of humanitarian assistance.
There are some 3.4 million conflict-displaced persons in Afghanistan, as well as 1.57 million climate-displaced people, making it one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world.
Latest News
Afghanistan economy must be supported: UN aid chief
The United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that Afghanistan’s economy must be supported to resolve economic challenges in the country.
Griffiths said that 6.6 million people are at emergency levels of food insecurity, which is the largest number in one single country in the world.
Forty percent of adults are unemployed and inflation has also increased. Moreover, Afghanistan is facing its worst drought in 30 years, he said.
“The humanitarian response alone will not be enough,” Griffith said in a program on CGTN.
“The economy must be supported. The nation’s banking system must be restored and reconnected with the international financial system. Basic services such as health and water must be strengthened and preserved and we need to restore women’s and girls’ human rights,” he said.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Afghan foreign ministry, said that the humanitarian crisis that exists in Afghanistan is due to sanctions, freezing of its assets and banks unable to operate.
“When it comes to a humanitarian situation, our priority currently … is to allow access to international humanitarian bodies and charity organizations to enter Afghanistan and have access to every single part and every corner of the country to address the basic needs of Afghanistan,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.
Eloi Fillion, ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, said the humanitarian challenge for the Afghan population is becoming increasingly more complex.
He cited economic sanctions, climate change and rising food prices as factors behind the challenges.
Latest News
In a rare move, Japan grants asylum to 98 Afghans
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan in the past year, Kydo News reported.
According to the Japanese news agency, the newly recognized refugees comprise staff who worked at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul.
They were among more than 800 Afghans who fled to Japan.
The evacuees also included people working for the Japan International Cooperation Agency and private organizations as well as their families.
Japan accepts a significantly lower number of refugees than other countries. Last year, it granted asylum to 74 refugees, including nine Afghan nationals.
The 98 newly recognized Afghan refugees have been granted a period of stay of five years, and will be eligible to apply for permanent residency if they meet the requirements.
Latest News
UN split over ban on IEA officials’ travel
Members of the United Nations Security Council remained divided Monday over whether to exempt some of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) officials from a travel ban, diplomatic sources said.
Under a 2011 Security Council resolution, 135 IEA leaders are subject to a sanctions regime that includes asset freezes and travel bans.
Thirteen of them benefited from an exemption from the travel ban, renewed regularly, to allow them to meet officials from other countries abroad, AFP reported.
But this exemption ended last Friday, after Ireland objected to its automatic renewal for another month.
In June, the Sanctions Committee in charge of Afghanistan, comprised of the Security Council’s 15 members, had already removed from the exemptions list two IEA ministers responsible for education, in retaliation for the drastic reduction in the rights of women and girls, AfP reported.
Several Western countries would like to further reduce the list, according to diplomatic sources.
China and Russia, however, supported a regular extension of exemptions list.
“These exemptions are still just as necessary,” the Chinese presidency of the Security Council said last week, deeming it “counterproductive” to link human rights to travel issues for IEA officials.
Since last week, and again Monday, several compromise proposals that would more or less shrink the list of officials concerned, or the number of authorized destinations, have been rejected on both sides, according to diplomatic sources.
Discussions are expected to continue.
Pending a possible decision, none of the IEA officials on the sanctions list can travel, AFP reported.
That was of particular concern to the IEA’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who has visited Qatar several times in recent months for diplomatic discussions and who was among the 13 exemptions.
In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter, a foreign ministry spokesman called on the Security Council “not to use sanctions as pressure tool” and said all sanctions against IEA officials should be lifted.
“If the travel ban is extended, it will create distance instead of promoting dialogue & engagement, an outcome that must be prevented,” the spokesman said.
Epaulette sharks can walk on land for two hours, researchers say
Afghanistan economy must be supported: UN aid chief
Traders say Pakistan, Afghanistan visa change ‘wishful thinking’
In a rare move, Japan grants asylum to 98 Afghans
UN split over ban on IEA officials’ travel
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Tajikistan increases export volume to Afghanistan by 38%
Ireland announce squad for South Africa, Afghanistan T20Is
Kajaki Dam power plant to be switched back on this week
Female entrepreneur runs successful all-women business in Kandahar
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Downtown Circle: Giant ring surrounds Burj Khalifa
-
Latest News5 days ago
511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan weather services issues flash flood warning
-
Latest News4 days ago
PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support Afghans
-
Sport3 days ago
ATN secures exclusive rights to broadcast ACC Asia Cup 2022
-
Latest News5 days ago
3,000 religious scholars, elders and officials attend IEA’s Kandahar meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
A group of 9/11 victims call for frozen funds to be given back to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Finance ministry increases customs tariff of mineral exports to 25%