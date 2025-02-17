UNSC set to meet over UN Mission in Afghanistan’s mandate

(Last Updated On: )

The United Nations Security Council will meet soon to discuss extending the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s (UNAMA) mandate for another year – before the current mandate expires on March 17.

It is expected that two proposals on the extension will be discussed during the meeting. One proposal has been put forward by China and Pakistan and the other by South Korea and the United States.

Both proposals aim to address the future role of UNAMA in Afghanistan.

UNAMA’s activities have come under fire recently, given the restrictions it faces under the Islamic Emirate.

Experts have also stated that UNAMA’s political influence has been limited.

UNAMA’s mandate is reviewed annually by the UN Security Council, and its activities are critical in addressing humanitarian needs and supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan.

The debate over the future of UNAMA’s mission highlights the complexities of international engagement in Afghanistan.

Last year, the resolution to extend the mandate urged “all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities as needed, as well as international actors to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country.”

The 15-member Council also requested that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “reports to the Security Council every 3 months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA’s mandate, including at the subnational level.”