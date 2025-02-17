Latest News
Ministry says morality police may not violate citizens’ right to privacy
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice said on Sunday that no muhtasib (morality police) is allowed to violate citizens’ right to privacy, warning that violators will face serious action.
Speaking on Ariana News’ Saar program, Saif-ul-Islam Khaibar, the ministry’s spokesman, said that public complaints regarding the behavior of muhtasibs have decreased, which indicates that they are behaving well.
“Breaching the privacy of individuals is spying. It is spying on what the individual does or does not do. Muhtasib does not have this right, and Islam has forbidden this, and Allah Almighty has also forbidden spying. Muhtasib is only responsible when he directly sees a wrongdoing and prevents it,” Khaibar said.
He also emphasized that the ministry has handled thousands of complaints in different sectors over the past three years and, in the area of protecting women’s rights alone, has prevented more than 5,500 cases of forced marriage and Baad practice in different regions of the country. Baad is a method of settlement and compensation whereby a female from a criminal’s family is given to the victim’s family as a servant or a bride.
“We cannot say that currently this is not happening in Afghanistan because it is a large country and the ministry has just started working. It is something that has existed for decades, but now it is not something that people can freely do,” Khaibar said.
He also claimed that some foreign media outlets and intelligence circles spread propaganda against the ministry in order to turn people against the ministry and muhtasibs.
Latest News
UNSC set to meet over UN Mission in Afghanistan’s mandate
The debate over the future of UNAMA’s mission highlights the complexities of international engagement in Afghanistan.
The United Nations Security Council will meet soon to discuss extending the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan’s (UNAMA) mandate for another year – before the current mandate expires on March 17.
It is expected that two proposals on the extension will be discussed during the meeting. One proposal has been put forward by China and Pakistan and the other by South Korea and the United States.
Both proposals aim to address the future role of UNAMA in Afghanistan.
UNAMA’s activities have come under fire recently, given the restrictions it faces under the Islamic Emirate.
Experts have also stated that UNAMA’s political influence has been limited.
UNAMA’s mandate is reviewed annually by the UN Security Council, and its activities are critical in addressing humanitarian needs and supporting peace efforts in Afghanistan.
The debate over the future of UNAMA’s mission highlights the complexities of international engagement in Afghanistan.
Last year, the resolution to extend the mandate urged “all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities as needed, as well as international actors to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country.”
The 15-member Council also requested that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “reports to the Security Council every 3 months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA’s mandate, including at the subnational level.”
Latest News
Indian, Iranian foreign ministers meet, discuss Afghanistan and Chabahar Port
They exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in Afghanistan, which also wants to expand its trade relations with countries through Chabahar Port.
The Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says he met with his Iranian counterpart, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Muscat on Sunday and discussed various issues including the situation in Afghanistan and Chabahar Port.
In a post on X, Jaishankar described the meeting with Araghchi as “good” and said they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
Araghchi and Jaishankar were both in Muscat, Oman, for the 8th Indian Ocean Conference.
Araghchi said in an interview with Indian media that Tehran attaches “great importance” to their relations with India.
“In the past, there was a lot of trade between Iran and India. There have been ups and downs, but there is a strong will between the two sides to strengthen relations and we will continue to do so.
Araghchi also said: “Trade cooperation between the two countries is ongoing, and although there have always been ups and downs, both sides are determined to continue the cooperation.”
On Chabahar Port, he said: “We have a 10-year agreement with India regarding Chabahar Port. We are aware that the Indians are consulting with the Americans about the cancellation of the exemption for this port.”
“We know that questions have been raised by a third party, we know that the Indians are consulting with the Americans on this matter, so we will leave the decision-making to our friends.”
The two foreign ministers also reviewed various aspects of Iran-India relations, including political, cultural, economic, and trade cooperation.
They exchanged views on regional and international developments, with a particular focus on the situation in Afghanistan, which also wants to expand its trade relations with countries through Chabahar Port.
Experts have said if Chabahar Port is exempted from US sanctions, Afghanistan can also export its commercial goods to different countries using this port.
Iran is one of Afghanistan’s largest trading partners in the region and trade relations between the two countries has continued to grow.
In 2024, the trade volume between Iran and Afghanistan increased to $3.197 billion, an 84% increase from 2023.
Experts have meanwhile said one of the key factors behind Tehran and Kabul’s drive to expand trade between themselves is to offset the effects of sanctions leveled against both countries.
Latest News
Ukraine war could become ‘EU’s Afghanistan’ if Trump fails to broker peace
Speaking at a media event in Dubai, Orban said: “If President Trump is not able to find a solution, the war in Ukraine could become easily an Afghanistan for the EU.”
Ukraine could turn into the European Union’s version of Afghanistan if US President Donald Trump is unable to secure a peace deal with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cautioned over the weekend.
Speaking at a media event in Dubai, Orban said: “If President Trump is not able to find a solution, the war in Ukraine could become easily an Afghanistan for the EU.”
“Endless war, endless conflict, no way out of the conflict, eating up energy, human lives, money, everything, destroying the frame(work) of normal life for the European Union. So we are in serious danger,” he warned.
“The difficulty is — and that’s not my challenge, but it’s a challenge to President Trump — how to convince the Russians to stop the war while the Russians are basically winning. This is the big question,” he added.
Orban’s comments followed new efforts by Trump to advance peace negotiations.
Trump’s latest call with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked worries in Kyiv and across Europe that Washington and Moscow might shape Ukraine’s future without its involvement.
At a major security conference in Munich at the weekend, there was a sense of dismay and disbelief – and a whiff of.
Chief among their fears: that they can no longer be sure of U.S. military protection and that U.S. President Donald Trump will do a Ukraine peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin that undermines Kyiv and broader European security.
That concern was stoked by U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s conference speech, which mentioned Ukraine and European defence only in passing and focused on accusing Europe of stifling free speech and failing to manage migration.
European leaders declared they would have to take more responsibility for their own defence, ramping up military spending and arms production.
Naderi outplays Hotak to clinch Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 title
Tahawol: IEA’s governance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Kabul police’s achievements, challenges discussed
Ministry says morality police may not violate citizens’ right to privacy
Ex-Pakistan captain says Rashid is greater than legendary cricketer Wasim Akram
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Tahawol: IEA’s governance in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Kabul police’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: Virtue ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to generate electricity domestically
Ministry of Interior reassures public on security concerns
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russian FM: Situation in Afghanistan poses serious threat to neighboring countries
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s Khamenei cites need to further develop Iran’s military after Trump threats
-
World5 days ago
US Navy jet crashed off San Diego coast, crew members safe
-
World5 days ago
Trump says Putin and Zelenskiy want peace; phone calls kick off talks to end Ukraine war
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan asylum-seeker drives into Munich crowd, hurts 28 in suspected attack
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council condemns Kunduz suicide bombing
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage