Latest News
US envoy for Afghanistan meets Hina Khar
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West met Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as, Afghanistan’s situation.
The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan. They emphasized the need to improve the Afghan economy and prosperity.
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom was also accompanied by Thomas West. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and global and regional issues of mutual interest. They also discussed China’s generous flood assistance to Pakistan.
Latest News
Ten years of Afghan economic growth, reversed in just 12 months: UNDP
A year on from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan takeover in Kabul, Afghanistan is gripped by “cascading crises”, including a crippled economy that humanitarian aid alone cannot address, according to a new report from the UN Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has recently said that the Afghan economy has suffered a catastrophic fall in the last year, projecting that up to 97 percent of the population may be at risk of sinking below the poverty line by next year, unless a response to the country’s political and economic crises is urgently launched.
Kanni Wignaraja, the director of UNDP for Asia-Pacific said Wednesday that in less than a year, Afghanistan’s 10-year economic gains have been lost.
UNDP report said that the already-declining regular economy, as opposed to the black market, lost nearly $5 billion after August 2021 and is reversing “in 12 months what had taken 10 years to accumulate.”
Wignaraja has added that one in five children is at risk of acute malnutrition, especially in southern Afghanistan.
However, IEA’s Ministry of Economy said that if the world wanted Afghanistan to get out of the bad economic situation, it should cooperate with Afghanistan in establishing economic infrastructure.
Based on the UN report, by the middle of 2022 in Afghanistan, nearly 700,000 jobs, which were mostly occupied by women, have vanished.
“Nearly 700,000 jobs have vanished, said UNDP, further threatening a population reeling from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict, drought, and war in Ukraine.”
“The Afghan people have been relentlessly subjected to extremely difficult circumstances. They have survived numerous challenges in the last 40 years and shown enormous resilience”, the report added.
Although the Islamic Emirate has not reacted to this UN report so far, it had previously called the statistics provided by international relief organizations far from reality.
Latest News
Blast hits a mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, killing 4
An explosion hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital near the interior ministry compound on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding 25, a ministry spokesman said.
The government did not immediately say what caused the blast in Kabul.
“The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees,” said interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor, who confirmed the casualty toll.
Meanwhile Kabul Emergency hospital, said on Twitter that it had received 20 patients from the blast, two of whom were dead on arrival.
“We have received 20 wounded people so far, all adult males, of whom 16 were admitted, 2 were dead on arrival and 2 were treated as outpatients,” said Acting Country Director Dejan Panic.
The interior ministry compound is next to Kabul international airport.
A blast at an education center in West Kabul on Friday killed 53 people, most of them young women, according to the United Nations Mission to Afghanistan.
Latest News
AWCC repairs traffic directorate’s building
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has repaired part of the building of the General Traffic Police Directorate in Kabul.
AWCC officials said that they have also set up 50 umbrellas and 50 booths for traffic police in the city.
According to the officials, the project has cost 2.5 million afghanis.
“AWCC has always made efforts to advance public interest projects, and it has carried out many public interest projects in the areas of health, education and traffic,” said Sulaiman Khurram, AWCC’s zonal head.
Officials of the General Traffic Police Directorate thanked AWCC for its cooperation, hoping it will continue.
Meanwhile, AWCC officials said that the project to set up booths and umbrellas is ongoing in Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Ghazni, Nangarhar and Balkh provinces.
Saar: Afghanistan’s economy situation discussed
US envoy for Afghanistan meets Hina Khar
Ten years of Afghan economic growth, reversed in just 12 months: UNDP
China’s vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
At least 34 dead including children in mass shooting in Thailand
Some girls’ high schools in eastern Afghanistan reopen
New railway corridor to link Afghanistan and China
Pakistan hoping to win Asia Cup ‘for flood victims’
Afghanistan to face Bangladesh, Pakistan in T20 World Cup warm-ups next month
Pakistan beats Afghanistan in thrilling last over
Saar: Afghanistan’s economy situation discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan army chief’s visit to US discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations with neighboring countries discussed
Saar: India-Afghanistan relations discussed
Saar: Security situation discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
At least 174 people dead after riot at Indonesian football match
-
COVID-194 days ago
Bayern’s Kimmich and Müller test positive for COVID-19
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkish Airlines to resume Afghanistan flights
-
Latest News3 days ago
‘We have to wait for a level of trust’, Indian FM on visas for Afghan students
-
Balkh3 days ago
Women’s handicraft exhibition launched in Balkh
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine celebrates recapturing key town, Putin ally raises nuclear jitters
-
Business4 days ago
Pomegranate harvest down in Kandahar
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA urges the world to lift sanctions on new govt of Afghanistan