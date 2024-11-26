US envoy says ‘there’s no solution for Afghanistan’ without input from the region

Karen Decker, the charge d'affaires of the US Embassy for Afghanistan, said in an online meeting with reporters on Monday that, without the participation of countries in the region, no solution for Afghanistan is possible.

"There is no solution for Afghanistan that does not involve the region and especially the Afghans and Afghans talk with their neighbors,” said Decker.

In response to a question about the future US president's policy towards Afghanistan, she said that this will become clear only once Donald Trump officially takes office in January.

Referring to the activities of terrorist groups, Decker emphasized that these groups are not only active in Afghanistan, but fighting them requires regional cooperation.

Decker also referred to the Doha agreement between the United States and the Islamic Emirate and said that one of the provisions of this agreement is that terrorist groups should not be present in Afghanistan and that the territory of the country should not be used against others.

She also stated that “if the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) want to have good relations with other countries, they should have good relations with the men and women of their country."

"Any support and legitimacy that the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) want from the international community, first begins with the support of Afghans," she said.

Karen Decker emphasized that the United States is working with Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights, to evaluate the Islamic Emirate's laws.

Regarding the new laws of the Islamic Emirate, she said that she does not know how these laws will be applied.

On education, she said: “Education is not only a human right, but also vital for the survival of Afghanistan, which is why the United States of America is working with education experts to help Afghan students overcome problems and obstacles such as access to technology."