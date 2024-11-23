US senator blocks promotion of general involved in Afghanistan withdrawal

A Republican US senator has reportedly blocked the promotion of the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.

Christopher Donahue, 55, has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to lead the US army in Europe.

However, the Guardian reported on Friday that his name was not on the list of 1,000 people whose promotions were approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

According to the report, Senator Markwayne Mullin has blocked Donahue’s promotion at the request of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

The move comes amid separate reports that the incoming Trump administration is considering courts martial, for offenses including treason, for officers involved in the evacuation.