World
US targets Russia’s FSB, IRGC members over wrongful detention of Americans
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia’s domestic security service FSB and the intelligence unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accusing them of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans overseas, Reuters reported.
The sanctions also targeted four senior commanders within IRGC’s IO, although among them were at least one individual who had been already been subject to previous US sanctions. FSB, which was targeted because officials said it was involved in the detention of at least one US citizen whose name was not disclosed, was also subject to previous US sanctions.
Speaking to reporters in a briefing call on the condition of anonymity, senior Biden administration officials said Thursday’s move aimed to show that there would be consequences for those who tried to use U.S. citizens for political leverage or seek concessions from Washington.
“Our actions are a clear and direct warning to those around the world who wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
The move, the US officials said, aimed to promote accountability, and by doing so prevent and deter further politically motivated detentions of Americans abroad. He added Thursday’s sanctions were just the beginning and that there was possibly more to come.
Russia and Iran, two US adversaries, hold a number of American citizens in their prisons, detentions Washington says are wrongful and politically charged, Reuters reported.
Last month, Russia’s FSB arrested Evan Gershkovich, a US reporter working for the Wall Street Journal and accused him of espionage, a charge he has denied. Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, has also been serving a 16-year jail sentence in a Russian penal colony over spying accusations. He denies any wrongdoing.
Ties between the United States and Russia have sunk to their worst in decades following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, however the two former Cold War foes have managed to carry out compartmentalized diplomacy which resulted in two prisoner swaps last year.
In one, Washington has secured the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner who was held in Russia on drug charges, by commuting the sentence of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, read the report.
The plight of Americans detained by foreign governments has moved into the spotlight with Griner’s case. Although the US government does not provide figures, there are more than 60 such detainees, according to the James Foley Foundation, named after an American journalist abducted and killed in Syria.
At least several of them are jailed in Iran.
World
Biden, 80, makes 2024 presidential run official as Trump fight looms
President Joe Biden launched his re-election bid on Tuesday with a promise to protect American liberties from “extremists” linked to former President Donald Trump, who he beat in 2020 and might face again in 2024, Reuters reported.
Biden made his announcement in a video released by his new campaign team that opens with imagery from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump’s supporters.
“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said. “This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”
“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” he said.
He described Republican platforms as threats to American freedoms, vowed to fight efforts to limit women’s healthcare, cut Social Security and ban books, and blasted “MAGA extremists.”
MAGA is the acronym for the “Make America Great Again” slogan of Trump, who is the early frontrunner in the Republican primary race. If he wins, he will face off against Biden again in the November 2024 election, Reuters reported.
Biden, 80, must overcome Americans’ concerns about his age in order to win re-election, with 44% of Democrats saying he is too old to run, a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found.
Trump, 76, also faces concerns about his age with 35% of Republicans saying he is too old.
The poll showed that a majority of registered voters don’t want either Biden or Trump to run again, read the report.
While Biden’s approval rating is relatively low, his aides are confident he can beat Trump again. The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed him with a lead of 43% to 38% over his Republican rival among registered voters.
In his campaign video, Biden squarely targeted Trump and his allies.
“Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms, cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books, and tell people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote,” Biden said.
In the two years since he took over from Trump, Biden won Congress’ approval for billions of dollars in federal funds to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and for new infrastructure, and oversaw the lowest levels of unemployment since 1969, although a 40-year inflation highs have marred his economic record.
Speaking to a meeting of North America’s Building Trades Unions on Tuesday, Biden said his economic plan was working but there is “more to do.” Biden listed his policy achievements and the crowd chanted “four more years!”
Biden’s age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party, especially if he faces a much younger Republican candidate.
Democrats already face a tough election map to hold the Senate in 2024 and is the minority in the House of Representatives now, Reuters reported.
Biden would be 86 by the end of a prospective second term, almost a decade higher than the average U.S. male’s life expectancy.
Doctors declared Biden, who does not drink alcohol and exercises five times a week, “fit for duty” after an examination in February. The White House says his record shows that he is mentally sharp enough for the rigors of the job.
Biden will be joined in his 2024 quest by his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is featured prominently in his campaign video.
In a statement about Biden’s candidacy, Trump criticized the president over his record on immigration, inflation, and the chaotic U.S. pullout from Afghanistan in 2021, read the report.
“American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. Banks are failing,” Trump said on his social media platform. “We have surrendered our energy independence, just like we surrendered in Afghanistan,” he said.
Marking a sharp contrast to Biden’s campaign announcement, Trump is on trial in a civil lawsuit this week over writer E. Jean Carroll’s accusation that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
The former president, who is not required to attend the trial, has denied raping Carroll.
Biden is unlikely to face much competition from inside his party. No senior Democrats have shown signs of challenging him.
Potential and declared Republican presidential candidates have begun framing the 2024 election around cutting back government spending amid still-high inflation, restricting abortion, crime in Democratic-run cities and illegal immigration.
The two leading Republican contenders, Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, want to limit the access of transgender children to sports teams and gender-affirming medical care, and restrict how schools teach LGBTQ+ issues and America’s history of race.
During a briefing with reporters, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre at first declined to answer a question about whether Biden would serve out another four-year term if re-elected.
“I wanted to be sure that I didn’t go into 2024 more than is appropriate under the law,” she wrote later on Twitter. “But I can confirm that if re-elected, (Biden) would serve all 8 years.”
Biden ran a mostly virtual campaign to defeat Trump in the 2020 election as COVID raged, read the report.
With pandemic restrictions mostly over in the United States, the 2024 race is likely to be a much different, more physical affair.
After losing to Biden in 2020, Trump refused to concede defeat, falsely claiming that there had been widespread electoral fraud.
His supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, in support of his claims but they failed to halt certification by Congress of Biden’s win.
Biden’s campaign video suggests he plans to regularly remind voters of those events between now and the next election.
Other Biden themes may include strong U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and what the White House says are Republican plans to unravel federal healthcare.
World
At UN, Russia’s Lavrov warns world at ‘dangerous threshold’
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of conflict between global powers was at an “historic high” and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the world was at a threshold “possibly even more dangerous” than during the Cold War.
Guterres, seated next to Lavrov in the U.N. Security Council, criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for causing massive suffering and devastation in the country and fueling global economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.
“Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation,” Guterres told the meeting of the 15-member body on multilateralism and the founding U.N. Charter.
Lavrov chaired the council meeting because Russia holds the council’s monthly rotating presidency for April.
“As during the Cold War, we have reached the dangerous, possibly even more dangerous, threshold,” Lavrov said. “The situation is worsened with the loss of trust in multilateralism.”
“Let’s call a spade a spade. Nobody allowed the Western minority to speak on behalf of all of humankind,” Lavrov said.
A string of Security Council members, including the United States, France and Britain, condemned Russia for its war on Ukraine, read the report.
“Our hypocritical convenor today, Russia, invaded its neighbor Ukraine and struck at the heart of the U.N. Charter,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the council.
“This illegal, unprovoked, and unnecessary war runs directly counter to our most sacred principle: that a war of aggression and territorial conquest is never, ever acceptable,” she said.
Thomas-Greenfield also accused Russia of violating international law by wrongfully detaining Americans, calling for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth, was in the Security Council chamber on Monday.
As the United Nations seeks to save an agreement that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine’s grain that could expire on May 18, Guterres also urged the continued implementation of that deal and a related pact in which the United Nations pledged to help facilitate Russia’s own grain and fertilizer exports, Reuters reported.
“They clearly demonstrate that such cooperation is essential to creating greater security and prosperity for all,” he said.
World
UK military have evacuated diplomatic staff from Sudan, Sunak says
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday the country’s armed forces evacuated diplomatic staff and their family members from Sudan, Reuters reported.
Sunak paid tribute to what he called a “complex and rapid” evacuation after he said there had been a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff. But British nationals living in Sudan were not rescued.
“I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation,” Sunak said on Twitter.
“We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country.”
Britain’s defence minister, Ben Wallace, said British troops undertook the rescue operation alongside the United States, France, and other unnamed allies.
The eruption of fighting in Sudan eight days ago between the army and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group has killed hundreds of civilians and trapped many thousands in their homes, Reuters reported.
Wallace said more than 1,200 military personnel were involved in organising and carrying out the rescue operation.
The foreign minister James Cleverly said a top priority remained the safety of British nationals. He advised British citizens in the country to shelter indoors and to tell the foreign ministry where they are staying.
A British citizen named as William told Sky News he had not heard anything from the foreign ministry and wanted to know that a plane had been prepared to take them out.
He said it was not feasible for British citizens to get past the checkpoints in the country and drive hundreds of miles to reach the Sudan border.
