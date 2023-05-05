Latest News
Uzbek and German leaders discuss security situation in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the threat posed by Daesh.
According to a statement issued by the President of Uzbekistan, the parties expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of security, combating modern threats and dangers, taking into account the situation in the region, including Afghanistan.
The two sides also emphasized the importance of providing targeted humanitarian aid to the Afghan people using the modern infrastructure opportunities created in the border city of Tirmaz.
The presidents of Uzbekistan and Germany expressed their concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, while the authorities in Kabul emphasized that Daesh is being destroyed in Afghanistan.
IEA’s supreme leader brings changes to government
In a new decree, the Islamic Emirate’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada has brought changes to various government posts in order to improve and advance the administration’s affairs.
According to the decree, most of the changes are provincial and relating to the military.
Meanwhile, the new governor of Kandahar province officially started his work on Thursday and a number of high-ranking officials of the IEA, including Sirajuddin Haqqani, the minister of interior affairs, participated in his introduction ceremony.
Some experts say that change is the principle of governance and can lead to work improvement.
“Change and new appointments is a must in every office, the recent changes can play an important role in improving the relevant offices and public services,” said a military analyst.
According to the decree, 12 IEA officials have been appointed to new posts.
IEA foreign minister heads for Pakistan for talks
Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi will visit Pakistan from May 5 to 8, along with the minister of commerce and industry Nooruddin Azizi, for talks.
Muttaqi will meet with Pakistani officials but will also participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue on Saturday, Pakistan’ foreign ministry said in a statement.
China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will also participate in the Trilateral Foreign Minister’s Dialogue.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Muttaqi’s visit “is a continuation of Pakistan’s political engagement process with Afghanistan, which, inter alia, included visit of Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to Kabul on 29 November 2022 and visit of a high-level delegation led by the Defence Minister of Pakistan to Kabul on 22 February 2023.”
“During the visit, the two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains,” the statement read.
In conclusion, it stated: “Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, prosperous, stable and connected Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to pursue continuous and practical engagement with the Interim Afghan Government.”
United Nations: Afghanistan is one of the 7 hungry countries in the world
According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s report on food crises, Afghanistan is among the seven countries whose citizens are facing acute poverty and hunger.
The report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations states that for the fourth consecutive year in 2022, the number of people who were acutely food insecure and in need of urgent food, nutrition and livelihood assistance has increased.
This report shows that about 258 million people in 58 countries and regions faced acute food insecurity of phases three to five in 2022, while this figure was 193 million people in 53 countries and regions in 2021.
It has been said that this statistic is the highest figure in the seven-year history of this report.
In this report prepared by a network of global institutions, including the United Nations, it is stated that the people of seven countries faced acute poverty and hunger at some point in 2022.
According to the Global Report on Food Crises, in 2022, the severity of acute food insecurity has increased from 21.3% in 2021 to 22.7%.
The report stated 57 percent of the hungry were in Somalia, while such extreme conditions also occurred in Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen.
The findings of this report confirm that the impact of the war in Ukraine has had an adverse effect on global food security due to the major participation of Ukraine and Russia in the production and global trade of fuel, essential food commodities, especially wheat.
Also, the corona pandemic has negatively affected food security.
