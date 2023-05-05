Uzbek and German leaders discuss security situation in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 5, 2023)

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the threat posed by Daesh.

According to a statement issued by the President of Uzbekistan, the parties expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of security, combating modern threats and dangers, taking into account the situation in the region, including Afghanistan.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of providing targeted humanitarian aid to the Afghan people using the modern infrastructure opportunities created in the border city of Tirmaz.

The presidents of Uzbekistan and Germany expressed their concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, while the authorities in Kabul emphasized that Daesh is being destroyed in Afghanistan.