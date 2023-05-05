Second group of Afghans evacuated to Saudi Arabia returned to Kabul: MoFA

(Last Updated On: May 5, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry says the second batch of Afghan nationals, who were transferred to Saudi Arabia from conflict-hit Sudan, arrived in Kabul on Friday.

These Afghans were transferred from Sudan to Jeddah with the cooperation of the Saudi government a few days ago.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of foreign ministry on Twitter said that stranded Afghans in Sudan were initially evacuated and transferred to Saudi Arabia, and eventually returned to Kabul on Friday, May 5.

The evacuees appreciated the timely efforts of the foreign ministry and the Afghan Embassy in Jeddah Saudi Arabia in this regard.

“Afghanistan’s foreign ministry was one of the first ministries which took immediate actions to help Afghans affected by the outbreak of war between Sudan’s military and paramilitary group. Despite all the odds, the Islamic Emirate government’s timely action is worth praising,” said one evacuee.

The war broke out between the two military factions of Sudan on April 15, leading to the migration and displacement of thousands of people, and hundreds of casualties.

South Sudan has offered mediation and asked both warring parties to agree to a seven-day ceasefire, and possibly a long-term truce as well.