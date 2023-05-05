Latest News
Second group of Afghans evacuated to Saudi Arabia returned to Kabul: MoFA
The Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry says the second batch of Afghan nationals, who were transferred to Saudi Arabia from conflict-hit Sudan, arrived in Kabul on Friday.
These Afghans were transferred from Sudan to Jeddah with the cooperation of the Saudi government a few days ago.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman of foreign ministry on Twitter said that stranded Afghans in Sudan were initially evacuated and transferred to Saudi Arabia, and eventually returned to Kabul on Friday, May 5.
The evacuees appreciated the timely efforts of the foreign ministry and the Afghan Embassy in Jeddah Saudi Arabia in this regard.
“Afghanistan’s foreign ministry was one of the first ministries which took immediate actions to help Afghans affected by the outbreak of war between Sudan’s military and paramilitary group. Despite all the odds, the Islamic Emirate government’s timely action is worth praising,” said one evacuee.
The war broke out between the two military factions of Sudan on April 15, leading to the migration and displacement of thousands of people, and hundreds of casualties.
South Sudan has offered mediation and asked both warring parties to agree to a seven-day ceasefire, and possibly a long-term truce as well.
Latest News
Haqqani: Our behavior should not be such that people hate Islam
Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has asked members of the the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to treat the citizens of the country properly.
Haqqani, who was speaking at the ceremony to introduce the new governor of Kandahar, warned that any kind of harsh behavior makes people hate Islam.
“With our behavior, people should love Islam and get interested in it, not that we make Islam so much hated that people run away from us,” Haqqani said.
The Minister of Interior also added that there is no ethnic discrimination among the forces of the Islamic Emirate and emphasized that the Islamic Emirate will always move forward unitedly as it has been for the past 20 years.
“It is not that the mujahid of Kandahar is superior. There is leadership here. By your good performance, the leader becomes good and your history is honored. With your poor performance, people will also be suspicious of the leadership,” Haqqani said.
Based on the new decree of the IEA leader, more than 13 government officials have been appointed or reshuffled. Muhammad Ali Hanafi, known as Mullah Shirin, has been appointed as the governor of Kandahar.
Latest News
India, Russia, Pakistan urge IEA to respect rights of all Afghans
The foreign ministers of India, Russia and Pakistan on Friday called for a representative government in Afghanistan and the protection of women’s rights, almost two years after the Islamic Emirate swept to power in Kabul.
They were speaking at the day-long meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa, just ahead of a meeting scheduled over the weekend in Pakistan between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
“The unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at the center of our attention. Our efforts should be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.
“Our immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities,” he said.
Russia’s Sergei Lavrov said Moscow expected IEA leadership to “deliver on their promises to come up with an inclusive government”.
“The assurances that were given in regards of human rights, security in the territory of Afghanistan, and the eradication of terrorist threats, drug trafficking, we are keeping an eye on this,” Lavrov said.
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the situation in Afghanistan presents new challenges as well as opportunities.
“After being the playground for great powers, time and time again, we owe it to the people of Afghanistan to not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he said.
“A united international community must continue to urge the Afghan authorities to adopt universally accepted principles of political inclusivity, and respecting the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ right to education.”
The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India, Pakistan and Russia, and is seen as a counterweight to Western influence in Eurasia.
The meeting in Goa is expected to finalize the expansion of the group to include Iran and Belarus.
It will also prepare the ground for an SCO summit in India in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to attend.
Latest News
Uzbek and German leaders discuss security situation in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and the threat posed by Daesh.
According to a statement issued by the President of Uzbekistan, the parties expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of security, combating modern threats and dangers, taking into account the situation in the region, including Afghanistan.
The two sides also emphasized the importance of providing targeted humanitarian aid to the Afghan people using the modern infrastructure opportunities created in the border city of Tirmaz.
The presidents of Uzbekistan and Germany expressed their concern about the security situation in Afghanistan, while the authorities in Kabul emphasized that Daesh is being destroyed in Afghanistan.
Haqqani: Our behavior should not be such that people hate Islam
India, Russia, Pakistan urge IEA to respect rights of all Afghans
Afghanistan records significant drop in polio cases: WHO
Artificial intelligence market faces review from UK watchdog
Second group of Afghans evacuated to Saudi Arabia returned to Kabul: MoFA
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Tahawol: Calls for political dialogue among Afghans discussed
Saar: IEA’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan discussed
Saar: World Press Freedom Day discussed
Tahawol: Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: End of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
-
Sport5 days ago
Raza helps Punjab down Chennai in last-ball IPL thriller
-
Health5 days ago
Health ministry marks World Malaria Day in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Gurbaz had a simple plan against Rashid Khan in KKR vs GT clash
-
Business4 days ago
DABS official says over 3 billion Afs in new banknotes received in past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
China to resume issuing visas to Afghans
-
Regional4 days ago
Daesh leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services: Erdogan