Vice and Virtue minister meets with China’s ambassador to Kabul
The Islamic Emirate’s minister of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Shaikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, met with China’s ambassador to Kabul on Thursday where the two sides discussed historical relations between Beijing and Kabul.
According to footage published by the ministry, Hanafi spoke of the historical relations between China and Afghanistan and added that moral and administrative corruption in Afghanistan has ended and security has been ensured in the whole country.
According to the footage, China’s help to Afghanistan was also discussed.
In addition, Wang Yu praised the relations between Afghanistan and China and added that 30 million Muslims live in China and Beijing is committed to their rights.
TVET calls for technical training curriculum support
Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) officials said on Thursday at the National and International Industrial Symposium in Kabul that attention needs to be paid to training technical professionals in order to help grow the economy.
At the event, Ghulam Haider Shahamat, head of TVET said that in the last twenty years, little attention was paid to this sector. He said changes should be made to the technical training curriculum so that it is brought in line with international standards.
According to Shahamat, 60 percent of the country’s population is made up of young people, and 500,000 new people enter the labor market every year.
However, the officials of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said at the symposium that the volume of trade in the country has increased from 13 to 22 percent.
“The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has had concrete and objective activities and achievements in the sectors of trade, industry, services, drafting legislative documents and commercial cooperation in the region with teamwork and in the light of policies, regulations and procedures,” said Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesperson for the MoIC.
A German institute meanwhile said at the event that in the last ten months, they have studied the needs of the Afghan market and manufacturing companies, and they want to adjust the curriculum of technical and professional education according to these needs.
“We want to bring the education system that is in Germany to Kabul,” said Shakiba, the head of the German institution.
According to experts, Afghanistan’s academic and professional education system has many problems because what is taught in educational and professional centers does not match the needs of the market. Therefore, with each passing day, the number of unemployed people increases.
Amid ongoing water rights dispute, Iran says it ‘does not recognize’ IEA govt
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that Iran does not recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as the ruling body and called on the IEA to form an inclusive government.
Amirabdollahian’s remarks, at a meeting between Foreign Ministry officials and Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Imam Khomeini, come amid rising tension between the two countries over what Iran claims is the IEA’s blatant violation of the 1973 Helmand River Water Treaty.
“We do not recognize the incumbent ruling body of Afghanistan and we emphasize the necessity of forming an inclusive government in the country because the Taliban is one part of the reality of Afghanistan, not all of it,” he said.
He also said at the meeting that he has discussed the issue of water with the IEA but Tehran believes the issue must be resolved according to the 1973 water treaty between the two countries.
“We have told Afghan authorities that the issue of [Iran’s] share of water cannot be resolved through a mere political statement and should be pursued within the framework of legal measures,” he said.
Over the past few weeks, Iranian officials have continued to accuse the IEA of violating the treaty, claiming water flowing to Iran is being blocked in Afghanistan. The IEA has meanwhile repeatedly said drought and climate change is taking its toll on the country’s water supply.
According to the treaty, Iran is entitled to 820 million cubic meters of water from the river annually, but earlier this month an Iranian official said it only received 27 million cubic meters in the past year.
IEA ‘committed to treaty’
On Monday, Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the IEA is committed to the 1351 (1973) water treaty with Iran but that Tehran must adjust its expectations considering the drought in the country and the region.
Muttaqi said “the drought in Afghanistan and the region should not be overlooked”.
He also referred to a recent International Rescue Organization (IRC) report which stated Afghanistan is the third most vulnerable country to climate change in the world, and the most damaging effect of climate change has been on the country’s water resources.
“We also expect the officials of Iran to adjust their expectations with the 1351 treaty, and the criteria for judgment and comments should be based on the provisions contained in the treaty,” Muttaqi said.
He said “there is no water in the Kamal Khan dam”, which is on the Helmand River, and Kajaki dam, also on the same river, has limited capacity for water as it’s filled with sediment.
He said: “There is a serious need to consider these facts.”
Muttaqi also asked Iran not to politicize the issue of water and said: “It is better to solve such issues (water rights issues) through understanding and face-to-face talks instead of media noises.”
He suggested talks two days before former US special representative Zalmay Khalizad urged the same.
On Wednesday, Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that Iranian leaders “are saber-rattling, threatening Afghanistan with a range of hostile actions”.
He said however the IEA authorities are being “surprisingly restrained and statesmanlike” over the issue.
Khalilzad pointed out that the IEA authorities have acknowledged the 1973 water treaty while arguing that the lower levels of water are due to drought and climate change.
He noted that the treaty “envisages remedies” for circumstances of disagreement, including bilateral engagement to find a solution, making use of the “good offices of a third party”, and if neither step works, then the issue should be submitted to arbitration.
“None of these have been tried yet. The Iranian regime must stop saber rattling,” Khalilzad said.
Iran’s ‘displeasure’
On Thursday, Amirabdollahian meanwhile raised a number of other issues at his meeting, issues that Tehran was not happy about.
Referring to the close proximity and long borders between Iran and Afghanistan, he noted that there had been the occasional border skirmish. He also said he hoped there would not be a repeat of the Mazar-e-Sharif incident in 1998, which claimed the lives of eight Iranian diplomats at the consulate in the city.
Tasnim news reported that Amirabdollahian reiterated that Iran does not recognize the nature of the current ruling power and stressed the need for an inclusive government, stating: “The Taliban is part of the reality of Afghanistan, not the entirety of Afghanistan.”
He further expressed displeasure with the deprivation of Afghan women and girls from education, considering it contrary to the teachings of Islam.
Four die of suffocation in Baghlan coal mine accident
At least four miners died of suffocation after an explosion in a Baghlan province coal mine, officials said on Thursday.
On May 23, two separate gas explosions in the Tale Barfak and Jalgah districts of Afghanistan’s Baghlan province resulted in the deaths of four coal miners.
In the first incident, two brothers named Nazmir and Abdulsir died after being overcome by fumes while working in a coal mine in the village of Peshte Marq in the Tale Barfak district, according to Abdullah Hamid, the head of mines in Baghlan.
In the second incident, a father and son named Shir and Dost Mohammad died while working in the Jalgah district’s Shahkul Chenark area, Hamid confirmed.
In other mining accidents this month, one coal miner died of suffocation on May 17, and six others were poisoned in the Tale Barfak district of Baghlan province.
The high casualty toll has meanwhile raised questions about the safety of miners in the country.
