A top Russian official has accused Western governments of stealing sovereign wealth from vulnerable nations, including Afghanistan.

In an interview with Kommersant, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu claimed that NATO countries are planning to finance a sharp increase in military spending — projected to reach $4 trillion by 2035 — through cuts to social services, tax hikes, rising debt, and to minimize public backlash, the EU would use illegally frozen, stolen Russian state funds.

“Theft and exploitation of other people’s funds is a common practice for the West,” Shoigu said. “This was the case, for example, with the Libyan, Syrian, and Afghan money.”

The United States froze more than $9.5 billion of Afghanistan’s central bank reserves, after the Islamic Emirate took over the country in 2021.

However, in 2022, $3.5 billion of these funds were transferred to a trust fund in Switzerland to be used for Afghanistan’s economic aid. Currently, another $3.5 billion remains frozen in U.S. banks, while over $2 billion is held in banks in Europe and the United Arab Emirates.