Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Kabul for signing of railway agreement

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is expected to visit Kabul today (Thursday) for the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.

Dar is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Pakistan’s Minister for Railways, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The UAP Railway Project seeks to establish a strategic rail corridor connecting Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan. Once completed, the project is expected to boost trade and transit by linking Central Asian countries to Pakistani seaports, thereby enhancing regional economic integration, stability, and development.

Officials say the signing of the framework agreement in Kabul represents a pivotal step toward implementing the transnational infrastructure initiative, which is seen as a potential game-changer for regional cooperation.

During his visit, Dar is also scheduled to meet the Acting Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral relations, regional stability, and international cooperation.