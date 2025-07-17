Latest News
High-level delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan expected in Kabul for talks and railway agreement
The three countries will formally sign a Framework Agreement on the Feasibility Study for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project during a ceremony at Arg.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan announced that senior delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan are expected to visit Kabul today (Thursday) to participate in a series of bilateral and trilateral meetings aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.
According to Zia Ahmad Takal, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegations—led by the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Pakistan—will land in Kabul at noon. The visiting delegations also include Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport and Pakistan’s Minister for Railways.
The first leg of their visit includes participation in a trilateral political consultation meeting hosted by Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting is expected to focus on political understanding, inter-state dialogue, and foundational solutions to common regional challenges. The Afghan side will present the Islamic Emirate’s perspective on political engagement, economic cooperation, and regional stability.
Following the consultations, the three countries will formally sign a Framework Agreement on the Feasibility Study for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project during a ceremony at Arg. The agreement will be signed by Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Works, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, and Pakistan’s Minister for Railways.
After the signing, the visiting delegations are scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to further discuss mutual interests and cooperation.
The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, seen as a vital initiative for connecting Central and South Asia, aims to enhance regional trade, transit, and economic integration.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Kabul for signing of railway agreement
During his visit, Dar is also scheduled to meet the Acting Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral relations, regional stability, and international cooperation.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is expected to visit Kabul today (Thursday) for the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.
Dar is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Pakistan’s Minister for Railways, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The UAP Railway Project seeks to establish a strategic rail corridor connecting Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan. Once completed, the project is expected to boost trade and transit by linking Central Asian countries to Pakistani seaports, thereby enhancing regional economic integration, stability, and development.
Officials say the signing of the framework agreement in Kabul represents a pivotal step toward implementing the transnational infrastructure initiative, which is seen as a potential game-changer for regional cooperation.
During his visit, Dar is also scheduled to meet the Acting Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral relations, regional stability, and international cooperation.
West has stolen Afghanistan’s money: Russian official
A top Russian official has accused Western governments of stealing sovereign wealth from vulnerable nations, including Afghanistan.
In an interview with Kommersant, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergey Shoigu claimed that NATO countries are planning to finance a sharp increase in military spending — projected to reach $4 trillion by 2035 — through cuts to social services, tax hikes, rising debt, and to minimize public backlash, the EU would use illegally frozen, stolen Russian state funds.
“Theft and exploitation of other people’s funds is a common practice for the West,” Shoigu said. “This was the case, for example, with the Libyan, Syrian, and Afghan money.”
The United States froze more than $9.5 billion of Afghanistan’s central bank reserves, after the Islamic Emirate took over the country in 2021.
However, in 2022, $3.5 billion of these funds were transferred to a trust fund in Switzerland to be used for Afghanistan’s economic aid. Currently, another $3.5 billion remains frozen in U.S. banks, while over $2 billion is held in banks in Europe and the United Arab Emirates.
Islamic Emirate: Israeli attacks on Syria spread chaos in the region
Zabihullah Mujahid said late Wednesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory, especially on Damascus and other areas, “in the strongest terms.”
In a statement, the spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate said: “Such aggression is not only a violation of the sovereignty of an independent country, but a systematic crime aimed at further destabilization and the spread of chaos in the region.”
Mujahid added that the IEA calls on influential regional countries and relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities in the face of these aggressions, prevent further attacks, and respect the independence and national sovereignty of the Syrian people and their legitimate government.
