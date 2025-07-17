High-level delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan expected in Kabul for talks and railway agreement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan announced that senior delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan are expected to visit Kabul today (Thursday) to participate in a series of bilateral and trilateral meetings aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

According to Zia Ahmad Takal, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegations—led by the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Pakistan—will land in Kabul at noon. The visiting delegations also include Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport and Pakistan’s Minister for Railways.

The first leg of their visit includes participation in a trilateral political consultation meeting hosted by Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting is expected to focus on political understanding, inter-state dialogue, and foundational solutions to common regional challenges. The Afghan side will present the Islamic Emirate’s perspective on political engagement, economic cooperation, and regional stability.

Following the consultations, the three countries will formally sign a Framework Agreement on the Feasibility Study for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project during a ceremony at Arg. The agreement will be signed by Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Works, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, and Pakistan’s Minister for Railways.

After the signing, the visiting delegations are scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to further discuss mutual interests and cooperation.

The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, seen as a vital initiative for connecting Central and South Asia, aims to enhance regional trade, transit, and economic integration.