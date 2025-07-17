IEA denies hunting down individuals based on leaked British data

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday denied reports that it is hunting down Afghans who helped Britain based on leaked British information, stressing that no one has been arrested or killed for past actions.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that the country’s intelligence agency does not need such information because the relevant agencies have all the documents and information about employees.

“The Islamic Emirate does not take revenge on anyone. No one has the right or permission to pursue, monitor or harm anyone,” he said.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the country had offered asylum to 24,000 soldiers of the former Afghan government and their families after the leak of confidential information.

According to the report, the Islamic Emirate is hunting down individuals whose names are on the list.