IEA denies hunting down individuals based on leaked British data
Deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said that the country’s intelligence agency does not need such information because the relevant agencies have all the documents and information about employees.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday denied reports that it is hunting down Afghans who helped Britain based on leaked British information, stressing that no one has been arrested or killed for past actions.
“The Islamic Emirate does not take revenge on anyone. No one has the right or permission to pursue, monitor or harm anyone,” he said.
Earlier, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that the country had offered asylum to 24,000 soldiers of the former Afghan government and their families after the leak of confidential information.
According to the report, the Islamic Emirate is hunting down individuals whose names are on the list.
USAID food for nearly 30,000 hungry kids in Afghanistan, Pakistan to be destroyed
Food that was supposed to be distributed to 27,000 hungry children in Afghanistan and Pakistan will soon be incinerated following the closure of the US Agency for International Development by President Donald Trump.
Nearly 500 tonnes of high-energy biscuits, to be used as emergency food for malnourished young children, expired this month while sitting in a warehouse in Dubai, a senior US official said on Wednesday.
Under questioning by lawmakers, Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state in charge of management, tied the decision to the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which closed its doors on July 1.
“I think that this was just a casualty of the shutdown of USAID,” Rigas said, adding that he was “distressed” that the food went to waste.
The wasted biscuits will be sent to landfills or incinerated in the United Arab Emirates. That will cost the US government an additional $100,000.
High-level delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan expected in Kabul for talks and railway agreement
The three countries will formally sign a Framework Agreement on the Feasibility Study for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project during a ceremony at Arg.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan announced that senior delegations from Uzbekistan and Pakistan are expected to visit Kabul today (Thursday) to participate in a series of bilateral and trilateral meetings aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.
According to Zia Ahmad Takal, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegations—led by the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Pakistan—will land in Kabul at noon. The visiting delegations also include Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport and Pakistan’s Minister for Railways.
The first leg of their visit includes participation in a trilateral political consultation meeting hosted by Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi. The meeting is expected to focus on political understanding, inter-state dialogue, and foundational solutions to common regional challenges. The Afghan side will present the Islamic Emirate’s perspective on political engagement, economic cooperation, and regional stability.
Following the consultations, the three countries will formally sign a Framework Agreement on the Feasibility Study for the Trans-Afghan Railway Project during a ceremony at Arg. The agreement will be signed by Afghanistan’s Minister of Public Works, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, and Pakistan’s Minister for Railways.
After the signing, the visiting delegations are scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to further discuss mutual interests and cooperation.
The Trans-Afghan Railway Project, seen as a vital initiative for connecting Central and South Asia, aims to enhance regional trade, transit, and economic integration.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister to visit Kabul for signing of railway agreement
During his visit, Dar is also scheduled to meet the Acting Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral relations, regional stability, and international cooperation.
Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, is expected to visit Kabul today (Thursday) for the signing of the Framework Agreement on the Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.
Dar is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Pakistan’s Minister for Railways, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, and senior officials from the Ministry of Railways, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
The UAP Railway Project seeks to establish a strategic rail corridor connecting Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan. Once completed, the project is expected to boost trade and transit by linking Central Asian countries to Pakistani seaports, thereby enhancing regional economic integration, stability, and development.
Officials say the signing of the framework agreement in Kabul represents a pivotal step toward implementing the transnational infrastructure initiative, which is seen as a potential game-changer for regional cooperation.
During his visit, Dar is also scheduled to meet the Acting Foreign Minister and Prime Minister of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral relations, regional stability, and international cooperation.
