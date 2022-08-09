Science & Technology
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features to boost user security
WhatsApp is to allow users to leave group chats without notifying others and control who can see when they are online as part of a privacy update to the messaging app.
As part of the update, which is rolling out this month, users will also be given the ability to block people from taking screenshots of View Once messages, which are designed to disappear after being opened.
The screenshot blocking tool is currently being tested, WhatsApp said, and would be released to users soon.
The Meta-owned messaging platform said the new features aimed to keep improving the privacy around online conversations.
In a post announcing the WhatsApp update, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said: “We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”
Science & Technology
Beluga whale caught in France’s Seine not accepting food
French environmentalists are working around the clock to try to feed a dangerously thin Beluga whale that has strayed into the Seine River.
So far, they have been unsuccessful, AP reported.
Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted Saturday that “our teams took turns with the Beluga all night long. It always ignores the fish offered to him.”
The lost Beluga was first seen in France’s river, far from its Arctic habitat, earlier this week. Drone footage subsequently shot by French fire services showed the whale gently meandering in a stretch of the river’s light green waters between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen, many dozens of kilometers inland from the sea.
Conservationists have tried since Friday to feed a catch of herring to the ethereal white mammal. Calling it “a race against the clock,” Sea Shepherd fears the whale is slowly starving in the waterway and could die.
Authorities in the l’Eure region said in a Friday night statement that the wild animal has a “fleeing behavior vis-a-vis the boats” and has not responded to attempts to guide it to safer waters.
The people trying to help the whale are being as unobtrusive as possible to “avoid stress that could aggravate his state of health,” according to the statement.
Science & Technology
Trump social media deal can’t close on time, needs extension, buyer says
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company taking former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger, Reuters reported Saturday.
“While we are using our best efforts to complete the Business Combination as soon as practicable, our board of directors believes that there will not be sufficient time before the Termination Date to complete the Business Combination,” Digital World said in a SEC filing.
The termination date to complete the merger is Sept. 8, 2022. Digital World is seeking to extend the date by 12 months.
The announcement comes amid probes by U.S. regulators over the proposed merger.
Digital World said in June its board of directors had received subpoenas from a Federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York, while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority had also made requests for additional information on the deal.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, the creator of Truth Social, in October agreed to merge with Digital World and was expecting the deal to close by the second half of this year.
Science & Technology
South Korea launches first lunar orbiter
South Korea’s first-ever lunar orbiter was launched from the US Thursday on a year-long mission to observe the Moon, live video showed, with a payload including a new disruption-tolerant network for sending data from space, Bangkok post reported.
Danuri — a portmanteau of the Korean words for “Moon” and “enjoy” — was carried on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida by Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX. It aims to reach the Moon by mid-December.
“This is a very significant milestone in the history of Korean space exploration,” said Lee Sang-ryool, president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, in a video shown prior to the launch.
“Danuri is just the beginning, and if we are more determined and committed to technology development for space travel, we will be able to reach Mars, asteroids, and so on in the near future.”
According to Bangkok post during the year-long mission, Danuri will use six different instruments, including a highly sensitive camera provided by NASA, to conduct research, including investigating the lunar surface to identify potential landing sites for future missions.
One of the instruments will evaluate disruption-tolerant, network-based space communications, which, according to South Korea’s science ministry, is a world first.
Danuri will also try to develop a wireless Internet environment to link satellites or exploration spacecraft, they added.
The lunar orbiter will stream K-pop sensation BTS’ song “Dynamite” to test this wireless network, read the report.
South Korean scientists say Danuri — which took seven years to build — will pave the way for the nation’s more ambitious goal of setting foot on the Moon by 2030.
“If this mission succeeds, South Korea will become the seventh country in the world to have launched an unmanned probe to the Moon,” an official at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute told AFP.
“It is a huge moment for South Korea’s space development programme, and we hope to continue contributing to the global understanding of the Moon with what Danuri is set to find out.”
In June, the country launched its first domestically developed space rocket, its second attempt after a failed launch last October, Bangkok post reported.
The three-stage Nuri rocket has been a decade in development at a cost of 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion).
In Asia, China, Japan and India all have advanced space programmes, and the South’s nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea was the most recent entrant to the club of countries with satellite launch capability.
