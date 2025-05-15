WHO warns lack of mental health services in Afghanistan is alarming

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed deep concern over the absence of mental health services in provincial hospitals across Afghanistan, despite a critical need among the population.

The organization reports that all 34 provincial hospitals in the country currently lack specialized mental health facilities.

In a statement, WHO attributed the current state of mental health services in Afghanistan to years of conflict, economic hardship, and widespread psychological stress.

With financial support from the European Union, WHO has launched a program aimed at improving mental health and providing social support across the country.

This initiative focuses particularly on vulnerable populations and is being implemented through the hospital network.

To address the severe shortage of specialized mental health services, WHO has initiated a pilot project that integrates inpatient wards for the treatment of severe mental health disorders into selected provincial hospitals.

As part of this effort, inpatient facilities with a capacity of eight beds have been established in the provinces of Bamyan, Badakhshan, Farah, and Nimroz. Additionally, a larger 20-bed center has been launched at the Aino Mina Hospital in Kandahar province.

WHO emphasized that the goal of these centers is not only to treat psychological symptoms, but also to support patients in rebuilding their lives, restoring family relationships, and reintegrating into society.

Nevertheless, the organization has expressed concern about the uncertain future of the program.

It warned that the expansion and sustainability of these services are essential to meet the growing mental health needs of the Afghan population.