Public Health Ministry dispels UNFPA report of Afghanistan’s high maternal mortality rate 

The Ministry of Public Health has strongly refuted claims by the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Andrew Saberton, who said one woman dies every two hours in Afghanistan from preventable pregnancy and childbirth complications.

Saberton, who visited Afghanistan earlier this month, said at a press briefing last week that Afghanistan was one of “the most trying humanitarian contexts currently in the world”.

Afghanistan’s health ministry said in response to Saberton’s comments that his claims were “incorrect” and “baseless,” and contradict the developments that have taken place in the health sector in the country.

The health ministry stated that under the current governance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, significant strides have been made in maternal and child healthcare, including the expansion of health centers and a reported decrease in maternal mortality rates.

The Ministry of Public Health urged both national and international organizations to align with them before disseminating information regarding health statistics, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting in addressing health issues in the country.