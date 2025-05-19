Health
Public Health Ministry dispels UNFPA report of Afghanistan’s high maternal mortality rate
,The IEA says significant strides have been made in maternal and child healthcare, including the expansion of health centers and a reported decrease in maternal mortality rates.
The Ministry of Public Health has strongly refuted claims by the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) Deputy Executive Director Andrew Saberton, who said one woman dies every two hours in Afghanistan from preventable pregnancy and childbirth complications.
Saberton, who visited Afghanistan earlier this month, said at a press briefing last week that Afghanistan was one of “the most trying humanitarian contexts currently in the world”.
Afghanistan’s health ministry said in response to Saberton’s comments that his claims were “incorrect” and “baseless,” and contradict the developments that have taken place in the health sector in the country.
The health ministry stated that under the current governance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, significant strides have been made in maternal and child healthcare, including the expansion of health centers and a reported decrease in maternal mortality rates.
The Ministry of Public Health urged both national and international organizations to align with them before disseminating information regarding health statistics, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting in addressing health issues in the country.
Health
WHO warns lack of mental health services in Afghanistan is alarming
WHO attributed the current state of mental health services in Afghanistan to years of conflict, economic hardship, and widespread psychological stress.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed deep concern over the absence of mental health services in provincial hospitals across Afghanistan, despite a critical need among the population.
The organization reports that all 34 provincial hospitals in the country currently lack specialized mental health facilities.
In a statement, WHO attributed the current state of mental health services in Afghanistan to years of conflict, economic hardship, and widespread psychological stress.
With financial support from the European Union, WHO has launched a program aimed at improving mental health and providing social support across the country.
This initiative focuses particularly on vulnerable populations and is being implemented through the hospital network.
To address the severe shortage of specialized mental health services, WHO has initiated a pilot project that integrates inpatient wards for the treatment of severe mental health disorders into selected provincial hospitals.
As part of this effort, inpatient facilities with a capacity of eight beds have been established in the provinces of Bamyan, Badakhshan, Farah, and Nimroz. Additionally, a larger 20-bed center has been launched at the Aino Mina Hospital in Kandahar province.
WHO emphasized that the goal of these centers is not only to treat psychological symptoms, but also to support patients in rebuilding their lives, restoring family relationships, and reintegrating into society.
Nevertheless, the organization has expressed concern about the uncertain future of the program.
It warned that the expansion and sustainability of these services are essential to meet the growing mental health needs of the Afghan population.
Health
Head of MSF in Afghanistan meets with Jalali over improving healthcare services
Michael Lippi committed to making efforts aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services and fostering better coordination.
Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Health Noorjilal Jalali met with the head of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) for Afghanistan, Michael Lippi, for discussions on improving healthcare centers and medical services in the country.
The two officials also discussed enhancing the capacity of healthcare workers, ensuring transparency in services, improving coordination with the Ministry of Public Health, and delivering effective and sustainable healthcare services.
Jalali emphasized the importance of increasing and expanding the organization’s support for the health sector and called for further development of services.
He stressed the need to enhance the capacity, quality, effectiveness, and transparency of healthcare workers.
Michael Lippi also emphasized the need for further improvements in health services in Afghanistan and the expansion of this sector.
He committed to efforts aimed at improving the quality of healthcare services and fostering better coordination. He specifically addressed the continuation of services in the provinces of Herat, Kunduz, and Helmand, confirming that these centers will continue their operations in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Naeem, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government, held a separate meeting with
Michael Lippi to discuss the expansion of healthcare services and the provision of necessary facilities for returning migrants.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lippi reassured government that MSF’s efforts to improve maternal and child health and enhance the capacity of healthcare personnel will continue.
Health
Japanese charity Peshawar-Kai to resume leprosy treatment in Afghanistan
Peshawar-Kai, a Japanese aid organization, has announced that it will resume leprosy treatment in Afghanistan after around 15 years.
The charity will treat leprosy patients in memory of its former head Tetsu Nakamura, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported.
The NGO will begin its leprosy treatment program in Afghanistan this year.
It will treat patients in areas such as Nangarhar province by providing medicines, training staff and sending mobile treatment teams.
Leprosy, also known as Hansen disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused mainly by a type of bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. The disease affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, the mucosa of the upper respiratory tract and the eyes.
Nakamura started treated leprosy patients in Pakistan in the 1980s and then began extensive activities, including the construction of water supply canals in Afghanistan.
The Japanese aid worker was killed in an armed attack in Jalalabad in December 2019.
Afghan war crimes victims still awaiting justice: HRW Asia director
IEA working to transform Afghanistan from conflict zone into hub of cooperation: Muttaqi
European Humanitarian Forum to address root causes of Afghanistan ‘crisis’
Public Health Ministry dispels UNFPA report of Afghanistan’s high maternal mortality rate
IPL 2025: GT, RCB and PBKS book their places in playoffs
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
Pentagon chief Hegseth shared sensitive Yemen war plans in second Signal chat, source says
Iran, US end nuclear talks in Rome, agree to meet next week
Chinese company keen to invest $50 million in automobile industry in Afghanistan
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation
Saar: Efforts to address problems of martyrs’ families
Tahawol: Status of Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects reviewed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment, kills 80 people, as Trump visits Gulf
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan and Afghanistan inaugurate ‘Friendship Hospital’ at Kharlachi border
-
Latest News5 days ago
OCHA reports sharp drop in humanitarian funding for Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran plans to invest $5 billion in Afghanistan’s iron mines
-
Latest News4 days ago
1.3 million Afghans repatriated since November, Pakistan says
-
Health4 days ago
WHO warns lack of mental health services in Afghanistan is alarming
-
Sport4 days ago
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s economic situation