Business
World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
The World Bank slashed its 2023 growth forecasts on Tuesday to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, and the world’s major economic engines sputter.
The development lender said it expected global GDP growth of 1.7% in 2023, the slowest pace outside the 2009 and 2020 recessions since 1993. In its previous Global Economic Prospects report in June 2022, the bank had forecast 2023 global growth at 3.0%, Reuters reported.
It forecast global growth in 2024 to pick up to 2.7% — below the 2.9% estimate for 2022 — and said average growth for the 2020-2024 period would be under 2% — the slowest five-year pace since 1960.
The bank said major slowdowns in advanced economies, including sharp cuts to its forecast to 0.5% for both the United States and the euro zone, could foreshadow a new global recession less than three years after the last one.
“Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development — such as higher-than-expected inflation, abrupt rises in interest rates to contain it, a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic or escalating geopolitical tensions — could push the global economy into recession,” the bank said in a statement accompanying the report.
The bleak outlook will be especially hard on emerging market and developing economies, the World Bank said, as they struggle with heavy debt burdens, weak currencies and income growth, and slowing business investment that is now forecast at a 3.5% annual growth rate over the next two years — less than half the pace of the past two decades.
“Weakness in growth and business investment will compound the already devastating reversals in education, health, poverty and infrastructure and the increasing demands from climate change,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.
China’s growth in 2022 slumped to 2.7%, its second slowest pace since the mid-1970s after 2020, as zero-COVID restrictions, property market turmoil and drought hit consumption, production and investment, the World Bank report said. It predicted a rebound to 4.3% for 2023, but that is 0.9 percentage-point below the June forecast due to the severity of COVID disruptions and weakening external demand.
The World Bank noted that some inflationary pressures started to abate as 2022 drew to a close, with lower energy and commodity prices, but warned that risks of new supply disruptions were high, and elevated core inflation may persist. This could cause central banks to respond by raising policy rates by more than currently expected, worsening the global slowdown, it added.
The bank called for increased support from the international community to help low-income countries deal with food and energy shocks, people displaced by conflicts, and a growing risk of debt crises. It said new concessional financing and grants are needed along with the leveraging of private capital and domestic resources to help boost investment in climate adaptation, human capital and health, the report said.
The report comes as the World Bank’s board this week is expected to consider a new “evolution road map” for the institution to vastly expand its lending capacity to address climate change and other global crises. The plan will guide negotiations with shareholders, led by the United States, for the biggest revamp in the bank’s business model since its creation at the end of World War Two.
Business
Aziz calls for industrialists to improve quality of manufactured goods
The Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Aziz said in a meeting with industrialists their products need to be of good quality as sub-standard goods will not benefit from government support.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), a coordination meeting with the chambers’ representatives of different sectors regarding the implementation of the government support strategy for local products was held under the chairmanship of the Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi.
Azizi said at the meeting that in order to promote the culture of using domestic products, all media outlets, Imams of mosques, schools and university teachers need to convey the message that people in Afghanistan must use domestic products in order to help boost the economy for the purpose of self-sufficiency.
Participants at the meeting welcomed the ministry’s efforts to promote local products.
Sher Baz Kaminzada, head of the Industries and Mining Chamber, said strengthening local production meant the strengthening of trade which in turn boosts the economy in the country.
Esmat Wardak, a steel factory owner, said in the past, $600 million was spent on the purchase of steel products outside the country, while now, no money is leaving Afghanistan for this purpose. He gave credit to the incumbent government for this and said no such support existed in the past.
Business
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
Farmers and traders in eastern Nangarhar province say peanut yields have increased since March, compared to last year’s harvest.
Local officials say peanut crops were planted on 240 hectares of land in different districts of Nangarhar province this solar year, and produced 516 tons of peanuts.
Farmers and traders say they are happy that their yields have risen, adding that the local market is also good. However they said they hope they will soon be able to export their produce.
Nangarhar Agriculture Department officials say peanut cultivation has increased in the province and the roasting and processing systems have also improved. Many roasting ovens have been built in Jalalabad city to provide employment to people.
He said efforts through the ministries of agriculture and economy were underway to explore markets for fresh and dried fruits in foreign countries.
Business
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Traders expect the Pakistani rupee to weaken further in the coming week owing to a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves brought on by fresh repayments of external debt.
Traders say this is causing concern for investors who are worried about how the country’s economic situation will develop.
“We expect the rupee to depreciate much further during the course of the upcoming week due to declining foreign reserves and repayment of foreign loans. Any developments on the IMF (International Monetary Fund) front are being eagerly watched by the market,” a forex trader said.
The local currency closed at 226.94 against the US dollar on Monday while it ended the week at 227.14 against the dollar on Friday.
Pakistan paid back $600 million to the Emirates NBD Bank and $420 million to the Dubai Islamic Bank, causing the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves to fall to a critically low level of $4.5 billion.
The coming week is turning out to be significant for Pakistan’s economy as a donors’ conference is set to begin on Monday, January 9, which will be led by the US in partnership with Pakistan to garner support for post-flood aid, according to Geo TV.
Currently, Pakistan’s chief of army staff is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Experts have said “no one is second guessing what this trip is about.”
Meanwhile, the delay in IMF funding of $1.1 billion has made Pakistan struggle to allay default fears.
Islamabad and the IMF differ over a review of policy and reforms the Fund is requiring in the country. The IMF’s programe review was supposed to be finished in November, Geo TV reported.
The IMF programe is connected to another essential foreign financing, making it difficult for the country to meet its external funding requirements. Up until June, they amounted to more than $30 billion and included imports, especially energy, and debt repayments.
The decline in the forex reserves put pressure on the rupee owing to the government’s slow progress in rolling over and securing foreign inflows from international lenders.
Given that elections are slated to take place this year, the government keeps delaying the IMF’s requirements out of concern for further political capital loss.
The local currency has lost 28.3% of its value against the dollar in 2022.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured that the government would complete the IMF programe.
