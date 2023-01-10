Aziz calls for industrialists to improve quality of manufactured goods

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2023)

The Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Aziz said in a meeting with industrialists their products need to be of good quality as sub-standard goods will not benefit from government support.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), a coordination meeting with the chambers’ representatives of different sectors regarding the implementation of the government support strategy for local products was held under the chairmanship of the Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi.

Azizi said at the meeting that in order to promote the culture of using domestic products, all media outlets, Imams of mosques, schools and university teachers need to convey the message that people in Afghanistan must use domestic products in order to help boost the economy for the purpose of self-sufficiency.

Participants at the meeting welcomed the ministry’s efforts to promote local products.

Sher Baz Kaminzada, head of the Industries and Mining Chamber, said strengthening local production meant the strengthening of trade which in turn boosts the economy in the country.

Esmat Wardak, a steel factory owner, said in the past, $600 million was spent on the purchase of steel products outside the country, while now, no money is leaving Afghanistan for this purpose. He gave credit to the incumbent government for this and said no such support existed in the past.