Business
Aziz calls for industrialists to improve quality of manufactured goods
The Minister for Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Aziz said in a meeting with industrialists their products need to be of good quality as sub-standard goods will not benefit from government support.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), a coordination meeting with the chambers’ representatives of different sectors regarding the implementation of the government support strategy for local products was held under the chairmanship of the Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi.
Azizi said at the meeting that in order to promote the culture of using domestic products, all media outlets, Imams of mosques, schools and university teachers need to convey the message that people in Afghanistan must use domestic products in order to help boost the economy for the purpose of self-sufficiency.
Participants at the meeting welcomed the ministry’s efforts to promote local products.
Sher Baz Kaminzada, head of the Industries and Mining Chamber, said strengthening local production meant the strengthening of trade which in turn boosts the economy in the country.
Esmat Wardak, a steel factory owner, said in the past, $600 million was spent on the purchase of steel products outside the country, while now, no money is leaving Afghanistan for this purpose. He gave credit to the incumbent government for this and said no such support existed in the past.
Business
Nangarhar produces 516 tons of peanuts in this solar year
Farmers and traders in eastern Nangarhar province say peanut yields have increased since March, compared to last year’s harvest.
Local officials say peanut crops were planted on 240 hectares of land in different districts of Nangarhar province this solar year, and produced 516 tons of peanuts.
Farmers and traders say they are happy that their yields have risen, adding that the local market is also good. However they said they hope they will soon be able to export their produce.
Nangarhar Agriculture Department officials say peanut cultivation has increased in the province and the roasting and processing systems have also improved. Many roasting ovens have been built in Jalalabad city to provide employment to people.
He said efforts through the ministries of agriculture and economy were underway to explore markets for fresh and dried fruits in foreign countries.
Business
Traders expect Pakistan’s Rupee to lose ground in coming week
Traders expect the Pakistani rupee to weaken further in the coming week owing to a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves brought on by fresh repayments of external debt.
Traders say this is causing concern for investors who are worried about how the country’s economic situation will develop.
“We expect the rupee to depreciate much further during the course of the upcoming week due to declining foreign reserves and repayment of foreign loans. Any developments on the IMF (International Monetary Fund) front are being eagerly watched by the market,” a forex trader said.
The local currency closed at 226.94 against the US dollar on Monday while it ended the week at 227.14 against the dollar on Friday.
Pakistan paid back $600 million to the Emirates NBD Bank and $420 million to the Dubai Islamic Bank, causing the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves to fall to a critically low level of $4.5 billion.
The coming week is turning out to be significant for Pakistan’s economy as a donors’ conference is set to begin on Monday, January 9, which will be led by the US in partnership with Pakistan to garner support for post-flood aid, according to Geo TV.
Currently, Pakistan’s chief of army staff is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Experts have said “no one is second guessing what this trip is about.”
Meanwhile, the delay in IMF funding of $1.1 billion has made Pakistan struggle to allay default fears.
Islamabad and the IMF differ over a review of policy and reforms the Fund is requiring in the country. The IMF’s programe review was supposed to be finished in November, Geo TV reported.
The IMF programe is connected to another essential foreign financing, making it difficult for the country to meet its external funding requirements. Up until June, they amounted to more than $30 billion and included imports, especially energy, and debt repayments.
The decline in the forex reserves put pressure on the rupee owing to the government’s slow progress in rolling over and securing foreign inflows from international lenders.
Given that elections are slated to take place this year, the government keeps delaying the IMF’s requirements out of concern for further political capital loss.
The local currency has lost 28.3% of its value against the dollar in 2022.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has assured that the government would complete the IMF programe.
Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan up 2.8% in five months
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 2.83 percent during July-November 2022 as compared to the exports of corresponding period in 2021, Pakistani media reported on Thursday.
Pakistan’s overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $213.282 million during July-November 2022 against exports of US $207.407 million during July- November 2021, showing growth of 2.83 percent, The Nation reported citing Pakistan central bank’s data.
On year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan however decreased 23.46 percent from $48.686 million in November 2021, against the exports of $37.263 million in November 2022.
Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghanistan also decreased by 23.73 percent during November 2022 as compared to the exports of $48.860 million in October 2022, the report said.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a decrease of 2.01 percent in first five months, from US $12.313 billion to US $12.065 billion.
On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan into the country during the period under review was recorded at $11.523 million against $73.120 million last year, showing decline of 84.24 percent in July- November 2022. On year-on year basis, Pakistan’s imports from Afghanistan also decreased by 94.58 percent from $25.368 million in November 2021, against the imports of $1.373 million in November 2022, according to the report.
