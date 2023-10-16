Sport
World Cup 2023: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph to quake victims
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman on Sunday dedicated his team’s stunning Cricket World Cup victory over champions England to the victims of the earthquakes which have rocked his country.
Mujeeb, 22, was man of the match for his three wickets and 28 runs as Afghanistan shocked England by 69 runs in New Delhi.
Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake killed two people in western Afghanistan where tremors have claimed at least 1,000 lives this past week.
“This is for the people back home who have been affected by the earthquake. As players and as a team, I wanted to dedicate my award to them,” said Mujeeb.
He added: “It’s a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup beating the last champions, it is a good moment for the whole nation and the team. A wonderful performance for the bowlers and the batters.”
Before Sunday, Afghanistan’s only win at a World Cup came back in 2015 on their debut over Scotland, AFP reported.
Since that tournament, they were on a 14-match World Cup losing streak.
Two of those losses had come at this edition — by six wickets to Bangladesh and eight wickets to India.
“It’s a tough loss to take. Congratulations to Afghanistan, they outplayed us today,” said England captain Jos Buttler.
“They’ve got a really skilful attack, some fantastic spinners especially.”
Sport
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Afghanistan registered a stunning 69-run win over England in the first major upset of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
Afghanistan bundled England out for 215 to script just their second Cricket World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia. This time, it was the defending champions at the receiving end.
Put in to bat on a wicket that had yielded big runs recently, Afghanistan mustered a decent total, but then outdid the England bowlers with their spin trio reigning over the famed English batting line-up.
After putting on a decent total on the board, Afghanistan needed early breakthroughs to really push England onto the backfoot and Fazalhaq Farooqi did just that by shaping one back into Jonny Bairstow to trap him in front for two.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman added to England’s panic when a quicker one slid through quicker to nip out Joe Root’s stumps. At 33/2, England were in early trouble and Afghanistan had their eyes set on something special.
With Dawid Malan gifting a simple catch to cover off Mohammad Nabi and Jos Buttler cleaned up by Naveen-ul-Haq after a jittery time in the middle, Afghanistan were well and truly on top before the 20th over.
They pressed England further immediately after with Rashid Khan snaring the big scalp of Liam Livingstone in the 21st over, leaving the defending champions reeling at 117/5.
Harry Brook held the England innings together, compiling his second ODI fifty and warding off the Rashid threat admirably, but he kept running out of partners. When Nabi sent back Sam Curran, caught at slip, with the score still under 150, Afghanistan had truly stamped their authority on the game.
Chris Woakes and Brook promised a revival with a secure stand, but Mujeeb broke through with a tight over at the end of which Woakes’ stumps were pegged back.
Mujeeb came back to dismiss Brook and the rest of the line-up failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners as Afghanistan pulled off a memorable upset win.
Put in to bat, England were treated to a rampant Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who put the defending champions in defensive mode with an onslaught that saw Afghanistan race to 45 inside the first six overs.
With boundaries flooding from one end and Ibrahim Zadran blocking his end out pretty well on a flat wicket, the breakthrough just didn’t come for England.
Flaying criticism around their slow powerplay starts, Afghanistan dug into England’s bowling attack with Sam Curran being at the receiving end of Gurbaz’s fury. The opener smashed him for two fours and a six in the ninth over that saw 20 runs coming.
Gurbaz soon completed a 33-ball fifty and celebrated it next over by upper-cutting Mark Wood over the third man fence with a sublime shot.
Adil Rashid eventually broke through for England, sending back Zadran in the 17th over. The batter’s heave the leg-side was safely pouched by Joe Root at mid-wicket.
One brought another as Rahmat Shah was out stumped off Rashid in his next over. What was turning out to be a slight blip on their course soon turned into a mini-collapse as Gurbaz was run out the very next ball with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi erring in his judgment of a single.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz played one of the shots of the tournament when he uppercut Mark Wood for a six during his fast-paced 80 in Delhi.
With Gurbaz gone for 80 and Afghanistan losing three wickets in three overs, England sensed an opening to come back into the game.
Part-time spinners Liam Livingstone and Joe Root struck in between some lusty hits from Azmatullah Omarzai and Ikram Ali Khil as Afghanistan lost half their side in the 33rd over with the score still under 200.
If England hoped to run through the lower middle-order, that didn’t quite materialise with Ali Khil holding his end up quite well. Mark Wood bounced out Mohammad Nabi, but Rashid Khan curbed his instincts to ensure Ali Khil had decent company heading into the death overs.
It took a gem of a catch from Root near the ropes for England to break the 43-run stand between Ali Khil and Rashid with the latter falling to his namesake from the England side.
Mujeeb ur Rahman, though, got going for Afghanistan, slamming a sequence of four, four and six off Sam Curran to push Afghanistan late in the innings. Ali Khil joined him with some cracking shots too after his half-century.
England broke the stand before the final two overs with the wicket of Ali Khil and also prized out Mujeeb the first ball next over, but a competitive total had already been compiled. The 284 put on is Afghanistan’s second-highest score in the Cricket World Cup.
Sport
England wins toss, elects to bowl in World Cup match against Afghanistan
England won the toss on Sunday morning and elected to bowl first in what will be a crucial game for Afghanistan, which has suffered heavy defeats in both their opening games, by six wickets to Bangladesh and by eight wickets to India.
They have made one change with Najibullah Zadran losing his place in the middle order to Ikram Alikhil.
The two countries have only met twice before with England winning convincingly on both occasions – by nine wickets at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and 150 runs in Manchester four years ago.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, are currently at the bottom of the points table with two losses from the two matches they have played.
The match against India was also played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi so Afghanistan will at least be familiar with the conditions.
Batters are expected to play a major role in England’s clash against Afghanistan. In many ways, the defending World Cup champions finally arrived at the tournament in their second game in Dharamsala. After a nine-wicket loss in Ahmedabad against New Zealand, their players fired in all departments against Bangladesh as England managed a 137-run win.
The Jos Buttler-led side would hope to continue a similar run in Delhi. The Arun Jaitley wicket has proved to be good for batting thus far. And England batters, reputed for their aggressive approach, can make the most of the likely suitable conditions when at the crease.
The Afghanistan side would love to get their act together in the World Cup. They’ve impressed in phases but haven’t been able to click as a unit but would surely like their senior players, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, to give a better account of themselves in the upcoming matches.
Squads
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Key Players
Afghanistan – Mohammad Nabi
Though they haven’t won a single ODI since July, Afghanistan came close to causing a major upset against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup at the back of a belligerent 65 from 32 balls by Mohammad Nabi.
Nabi is one of the veterans of the Afghanistan setup, who continues to contribute in all departments on and off the field. He might have missed out in the first two games of the tournament, but England would ignore Nabi at their own risk.
The hard-hitting lower-order batter is also a canny customer with the ball. And Afghanistan would love for Nabi to be at his very best in both departments.
England – Reece Topley
After a lackluster showing with the ball in Ahmedabad, England were on top of their game in Dharamsala. A big factor was Reece Topley’s 4/43 which included the big wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim.
England would like to complement their all-out attacking approach with the willow with a new-ball operator who can assure them of early breakthroughs going ahead in the tournament. Topley did well in Dharamsala, and he can reassure England greatly if he does well in Delhi too.
For fans in Afghanistan
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.
Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
• Afghanistan vs England: Sunday, October 15, 2023, Delhi
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Afri
Sport
ICC World Cup: The stunning stats behind India’s win over Pakistan
India’s dominant win over Pakistan at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday saw them continue their phenomenal record over their rivals in the history of the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his game-defining efforts with the ball, which saw him take 2/19 in seven overs, before Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer hit half centuries to steer their team home with 19.3 overs remaining.
Let’s take a look at some of the more intriguing stats and facts to come out of the heavyweight clash in Ahmedabad:
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – Tournament Stats
The head-to-head record between India and Pakistan at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups is remarkably one-sided. This was the eighth meeting between the two at the tournament, and India have won all eight.
There is only one other team to have as dominant a record in the history of the tournament, and that is Pakistan themselves against Sri Lanka.
India have now failed to win just four of their last 29 Cricket World Cup games, a better record than any other nation. The next challenge will be to continue that record through the semi-final stage, where two of those defeats have come – against Australia in 2015 and New Zealand in 2019.
Pakistan’s collapse saw eight wickets fall for just 36 runs – the nation’s worst such collapse at a World Cup and their third worst ever in One Day Internationals. The only silver lining for Pakistan is that their previous worst World Cup collapse of seven or more wickets came against England at the 1992 tournament, which Pakistan then went on to win.
Pakistan’s collapse is all the more disappointing given how well they had negotiated India’s opening bowlers.
The single wicket to fall in the first powerplay was India’s 43rd ODI wicket inside the first ten overs of this calendar year, the most of any full-member side.
Rohit Sharma’s brilliant ODI record speaks for itself, and the India captain’s bludgeoning knock saw him smash another six sixes.
Rohit had already become the player with the most across-format sixes in international cricket earlier in this tournament, and his effort in this game took his ODI tally to 302 sixes – behind just Shahid Afridi and Chris Gayle in the format.
Only Gayle has hit more maximums at white-ball World Cups, with Rohit’s latest efforts taking him above AB de Villiers in that particular area.
Babar Azam’s half-century in the first innings is his first ODI fifty in matches against India. This was Babar’s eighth ODI against India in his career, but the first on Indian soil.
Afghan company to invest $142 million in Herat cement factory
World Cup 2023: Mujeeb dedicates Afghanistan triumph to quake victims
Tahawol: Effects of climate changes in Afghanistan discussed
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Health ministry marks Global Handwashing Day in Kabul
Asian Games 2023: Cricket makes a comeback
India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win Asia Cup
Afghanistan to send over 100 athletes to Asian Games 2023
World Cup 2023: Warm-ups, schedules and venues
Crowds hail Ronaldo’s arrival in Iran ahead of match
Tahawol: Effects of climate changes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Israel & Hamas intense war discussed
Tahawol: Israel & Palestine conflict reviewed
Saar: Suicide attack in Baghlan Shiite mosque discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan wins toss, bats first against India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gazans bombarded by Israel have no hope and no escape
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
-
Latest News5 days ago
Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Herat in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan meet to discuss spread of poliovirus
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help feed Herat earthquake victims
-
Sport4 days ago
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fly Dubai to resume flights into Kabul after two-year suspension