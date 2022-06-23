World reacts to Afghanistan’s deadly earthquake

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2022)

World leaders and governments expressed their shock and grief following the powerful magnitude-6.1 earthquake that rocked south-east Afghanistan, killing over a thousand people in the early hours of Wednesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life, noting that Afghans were already reeling from the impact of years of conflict, economic hardship and hunger.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the earthquake in Afghanistan is a great tragedy, adding to an already dire humanitarian situation.

“We grieve for all the lives lost and the hardships Afghans continue to face. The U.S. is working with our humanitarian partners to send medical teams to help those affected,” Blinken said.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he was deeply grieved to learn about the earthquake. “People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra also expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake.

“India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest,” Modi said on Twitter.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran stands by the great patient Afghan people in this difficult time. He added that Afghanistan would soon receive aid from Iran.

European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement EU stands in full solidarity with the Afghan people and will provide assistance to those in need.

The statement said that international assistance will be needed to help those Afghans who have lost their loved ones, their homes and need aid.

More than 1,000 people were killed and over 1,500 others injured when the earthquake hit, while most people were asleep.

The earthquake, with its epicenter in Khost, is the most devastating in the past 20 years.