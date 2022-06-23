Latest News
Media monitoring and support committee launched in Herat province
Herat Journalists Association, in conjunction with the provincial culture and information department, has established the Monitoring and Supporting Media & Journalists Committee, which aims to prevent unwarranted arrests of journalists and media workers in the province.
Herat’s department of information and culture has emphasized that no security department is allowed to arbitrarily detain a journalist or a media worker, and that all cases relating to journalists violating the law will be investigated jointly by the new committee and the provincial culture and information department.
“Our overall goals are based on three principles: first, to regulate the broadcasting of audio and video media, and second, to fully support and advocate for media rights; thirdly, the Violation Committee is obliged to investigate any violation that the media commits,” said Wali Shah Bahra, Head of Media Monitoring and Support Committee in Herat.
Also on the committee are members of the local media, intelligence departments, information and culture department, and officials from the department of vice and virtue.
Naeem-ul-Haq Haqqani, Herat’s director of information and culture, said: “Instead of being questioned by a government security department, the case will be directly investigated by this committee and the result will be shared to the information and culture department.”
In the meantime, a number of journalists are optimistic about the establishment of this committee and called on the government to facilitate the process of accessing information and to formulate an outline on how journalists need to work within the framework of this committee.
“In the current situation, having such a committee that supports the media and journalists can be very effective,” said Marjan Wafa, a journalist.
Aid starts arriving after entire villages destroyed in deadly quake
Villagers rushed to bury the dead on Thursday and dug through rubble by hand in search of survivors following Wednesday’s deadly 6.1 magnitude earthquake that has killed over 1,000 people and injured hundreds more.
The quake, which struck just before 2am on Wednesday morning, while most people were asleep, has completely destroyed hundreds of houses and in some cases entire villages.
AP reported that in a village in Paktika, the men dug a row of graves as they tried to lay the dead to rest quickly in line with Muslim tradition.
In one courtyard, bodies lay wrapped in plastic to protect them from the rain that is hampering relief efforts for survivors.
The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in 20 years and officials have warned the casualty toll could rise.
NGOs have heeded the Islamic Emirate’s desperate appeal for help and aid is starting to make its way into the affected areas.
Among those who stepped in to help was the Bayat Foundation, which sent in an ambulance, medical supplies and a team of doctors, who will operate a mobile clinic in the worst hit areas to help the injured.
The World Food Program, Pakistan, Qatar, Iran and the United Nations have also dispatched assistance and aid along with other UN agencies.
Paktika residents meanwhile came together on Thursday and in conjunction with a charity association and local businesses established a collection of cash, food and water for those in need.
By mid-day these residents had already collected over 200,000 Afghanis for quake victims.
Afghanistan’s national cricket hero Rashid Khan also reached out to his fans and launched an appeal for donations on his social media pages.
In a rare move, the IEA’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzadah, pleaded for help from the world on Wednesday. In a statement he called on the international community to send in help as soon as possible.
However, the full extent of the devastation among villages in remote mountainous regions was slow in coming to light.
The head of the Paktika provincial health department Dr Hekmatullah Esmat told Ariana News early Thursday that in Paktika alone, “hundreds of families have been killed”.
One survivor, who spoke to Ariana News, said he lost 18 members from his 24-member family in the quake.
The official death toll has however been put at almost 1,000 but officials have said this tally is expected to rise.
The earthquake struck just before 2am on Wednesday morning, when most people were asleep. Thousands of village houses collapsed, resulting in the high casualty toll.
WFP deploys food and shelter to earthquake hit areas
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has deployed food and logistics equipment to support communities devasted by the June 22 earthquake that struck near the city of Khost in Afghanistan.
According to WFP, 18 trucks have been deployed to the earthquake-affected areas carrying emergency supplies, including High Energy Biscuits (HEB) and mobile storage units.
“WFP plans to provide emergency food to an initial 3,000 households and is ready to ramp up its support pending results of ongoing post-disaster assessments,” the organization said in a statement.
WFP – together with humanitarian partners – has been assessing earthquake damage and the needs of families on the ground.
The remote districts of Giyan and Barmal, Paktika province and Spera, Khost province are among the areas worst hit. In Barmal, more than 70 percent of homes were completely destroyed, WFP said.
At least 1,000 people have reportedly been killed, with 2,000 others injured. However, rescue efforts have been hampered by heavy rain and winds, as well as poor connectivity in affected areas, WFP reported.
World reacts to Afghanistan’s deadly earthquake
World leaders and governments expressed their shock and grief following the powerful magnitude-6.1 earthquake that rocked south-east Afghanistan, killing over a thousand people in the early hours of Wednesday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was saddened to learn about the tragic loss of life, noting that Afghans were already reeling from the impact of years of conflict, economic hardship and hunger.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the earthquake in Afghanistan is a great tragedy, adding to an already dire humanitarian situation.
“We grieve for all the lives lost and the hardships Afghans continue to face. The U.S. is working with our humanitarian partners to send medical teams to help those affected,” Blinken said.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he was deeply grieved to learn about the earthquake. “People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren. Relevant authorities working to support Afghanistan in this time of need,” he said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra also expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the earthquake.
“India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest,” Modi said on Twitter.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Iran stands by the great patient Afghan people in this difficult time. He added that Afghanistan would soon receive aid from Iran.
European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a statement EU stands in full solidarity with the Afghan people and will provide assistance to those in need.
The statement said that international assistance will be needed to help those Afghans who have lost their loved ones, their homes and need aid.
More than 1,000 people were killed and over 1,500 others injured when the earthquake hit, while most people were asleep.
The earthquake, with its epicenter in Khost, is the most devastating in the past 20 years.
