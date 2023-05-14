Latest News
220,000 disaster-related IDPs in Afghanistan in 2022: report
A total of 220,000 internal displacements were recorded in Afghanistan due to disasters in 2022, the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said in a new report.
Following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) take over in August 2021 and the withdrawal of foreign troops, widespread conflict and the number of associated displacements dropped from 723,000 in 2021 to 32,000 in 2022, the report said.
More than 6.6 million people were reported as internally displaced in Afghanistan as of December 2022, two-thirds of them as a result of conflict and violence and a third as a result of disasters. The country has the largest population of IDPs in South Asia, and the second largest worldwide after Syria.
The report also highlighted that 71.1 million people were living internally displaced worldwide at the end of 2022, a 20 percent increase in a year and the highest number ever recorded.
Internal displacement is a global phenomenon, but nearly three-quarters of the world’s internally displaced people (IDPs) live in just 10 countries: Syria, Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ukraine, Colombia, Ethiopia, Yemen, Nigeria, Somalia and Sudan.
Afghan refugees living in India accuse embassy officials of corruption
Representatives of Afghan refugees living in India have accused officials at the Afghanistan embassy in Delhi, India, including the ambassador, of corruption.
In a letter seen by Ariana News on Sunday, the representatives of the refugees accused the ambassador, Farid Mamundzay; the financial and administrative officer, Ziaullah Hashemi; and the officer of the political department, Ibrahim Shakib Ayazi, of financial and administrative corruption and embezzlement.
The letter, sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), states that Mamundzay, Hashemi and Ayazi “illegally and against the diplomatic values, leased two buildings, which will be six apartments, and a free area called ‘Chaman’, which is about half an acre of land, to an Indian company without any legal process, permission or guidance from the capital [Kabul].”
The representatives of the Afghan refugees living in India also stated in the letter that “this contract lasted for about 10 months, but later they faced pressure from the Afghans living in India and finally a case was made with the Indian company.”
According to the letter: “Currently, the Indian company has sued Farid Mamundzay and Ziaullah Hashmi in the Indian courts for forgery and corruption of 2.5 Indian crore ($304,132). The plan of the Indian company is that after several years, based on the decision of the Indian courts, about half an acre of land worth millions of dollars will be transferred into the company’s name.
“With this, the diplomatic properties of Afghanistan will lose their diplomatic status, the historical and national capital of Afghanistan will be lost due to the oppression and treachery of several corrupt and treacherous officials and, God forbid, with the evil plans of Indian businessmen will be grabbed,” the letter read.
Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi in a statement rejected reports of corruption at the embassy and said that works are done with full honesty and transparency.
Twenty-two Afghan nationals arrested near Torkham by Pakistani police
Pakistan police claim to have arrested 22 Afghans during raids around the Torkham pass area on Saturday.
According to local press reports, several teams of police conducted the raids in a number of areas including in Bacha Mena area.
One police officer Azmat Wali Shinwari said the raids were conducted in Torkham bazaar and Bacha Mena area after various incidents of robberies.
He said they arrested 22 undocumented Afghan nationals who were staying in Pakistan and that they would appear in court on Monday.
A number of incidents including the theft of goods from loaded trucks happened in recent weeks at Torkham, local media reported.
Over 2,000 acres of poppy fields destroyed in ongoing campaign
The Ministry of Interior said on Sunday that so far 2,183 acres of poppy fields across nine provinces have been destroyed in the ongoing campaign to rid the country of poppies.
According to the ministry, 777 acres of land in Pashtun Kot, Bilchiragh, Almar, Kohistan and Khyber districts of Faryab province have been destroyed along with 520 acres of land in Badakhshan province, 400 acres of land in Paktika province, 292 acres of land in Nangarhar province, 127 acres of land in Takhar, 38 acres of land in Kunar province, 13 acres of land in Baghlan province, 11 acres of land in Balkh province and 5 acres of land in Pasaband district of Ghor province were cleared from poppy cultivation.
Poppy fields in Kabul province have also been destroyed.
Last week the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that anti-narcotics police destroyed 800 acres of poppy fields in several operations across six provinces.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, said that there is a serious fight underway against the cultivation and trafficking of drugs in an attempt to eradicate all traces of narcotics in the country.
Mujahid emphasized that efforts are being made to prevent drug trafficking, and that since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, a large number of drug traffickers have been arrested and imprisoned.
He also assured neighboring countries and the region that they need not be concerned about drug smuggling from Afghanistan but to cooperate with the government and people in the fight against drugs and help find alternative crops to poppies.
