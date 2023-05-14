220,000 disaster-related IDPs in Afghanistan in 2022: report

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2023)

Representatives of Afghan refugees living in India have accused officials at the Afghanistan embassy in Delhi, India, including the ambassador, of corruption.

In a letter seen by Ariana News on Sunday, the representatives of the refugees accused the ambassador, Farid Mamundzay; the financial and administrative officer, Ziaullah Hashemi; and the officer of the political department, Ibrahim Shakib Ayazi, of financial and administrative corruption and embezzlement.

The letter, sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), states that Mamundzay, Hashemi and Ayazi “illegally and against the diplomatic values, leased two buildings, which will be six apartments, and a free area called ‘Chaman’, which is about half an acre of land, to an Indian company without any legal process, permission or guidance from the capital [Kabul].”

The representatives of the Afghan refugees living in India also stated in the letter that “this contract lasted for about 10 months, but later they faced pressure from the Afghans living in India and finally a case was made with the Indian company.”

According to the letter: “Currently, the Indian company has sued Farid Mamundzay and Ziaullah Hashmi in the Indian courts for forgery and corruption of 2.5 Indian crore ($304,132). The plan of the Indian company is that after several years, based on the decision of the Indian courts, about half an acre of land worth millions of dollars will be transferred into the company’s name.

“With this, the diplomatic properties of Afghanistan will lose their diplomatic status, the historical and national capital of Afghanistan will be lost due to the oppression and treachery of several corrupt and treacherous officials and, God forbid, with the evil plans of Indian businessmen will be grabbed,” the letter read.

Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi in a statement rejected reports of corruption at the embassy and said that works are done with full honesty and transparency.