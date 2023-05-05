$8 billion to be invested this year for development of economic infrastructure: MoIC

(Last Updated On: May 5, 2023)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say this year they have taken measures to develop economic infrastructure in order to provide an investment field worth $8 billion US dollars in agriculture, mining and processing sectors.

According to MoIC officials, if this investment takes place, a great change will take place in the country’s economic development.

“Eight billion dollars will be invested this year and the practical works of many projects have started,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.

“We hope that our business process and our investment process this year will be much better compared to last year.”

Khanjan Alkozi, a member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has welcomed the implementation of development and infrastructure projects this year by commerce ministry,

“Implementation of projects for the Afghan economy is a positive step, if these projects are implemented, fundamental and effective changes will be made in the unemployment sector and the growth of the Afghan economy,” said Alkozi.

Economic experts have also said that when the commerce ministry is able to provide an investment of eight billion dollars, it will be considered an important economic development in the country.

Earlier, MoIC had said that it would convert the former military base of foreign forces into economic zones, but so far no practical steps have been taken in this regard.

A number of traders meanwhile say that large investments should be made in the country in order to strengthen the Afghan economy more quickly.