Business
IEA’s minister of mines meets with Turkish envoy over investment opportunities
Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar met with the Turkish Ambassador to Kabul, Cihad Erginay, on Thursday where they discussed a number of issues including investment opportunities.
Also discussed was the Afghan-Tajik oil field project.
The minister of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said in a statement that due to improved security in Afghanistan, many investment opportunities are now available.
The ministry said it is trying to enable national and international investors, especially Turkish investors to take advantage of the opportunity.
Besides emphasizing the need to strengthen commercial and economic relations with Afghanistan, the Turkish ambassador said: “Our country’s investors are ready to invest in Afghanistan in various fields, including the country’s mines.”
Business
$8 billion to be invested this year for development of economic infrastructure: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say this year they have taken measures to develop economic infrastructure in order to provide an investment field worth $8 billion US dollars in agriculture, mining and processing sectors.
According to MoIC officials, if this investment takes place, a great change will take place in the country’s economic development.
“Eight billion dollars will be invested this year and the practical works of many projects have started,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“We hope that our business process and our investment process this year will be much better compared to last year.”
Khanjan Alkozi, a member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has welcomed the implementation of development and infrastructure projects this year by commerce ministry,
“Implementation of projects for the Afghan economy is a positive step, if these projects are implemented, fundamental and effective changes will be made in the unemployment sector and the growth of the Afghan economy,” said Alkozi.
Economic experts have also said that when the commerce ministry is able to provide an investment of eight billion dollars, it will be considered an important economic development in the country.
Earlier, MoIC had said that it would convert the former military base of foreign forces into economic zones, but so far no practical steps have been taken in this regard.
A number of traders meanwhile say that large investments should be made in the country in order to strengthen the Afghan economy more quickly.
Business
ANSA shuts down over 400 fuel stations and depots across the country
The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said Thursday that a strict monitoring process of the quality of fuel is underway at gas stations and storage facilities across the country.
He said so far more than 400 fuel stations and storage facilities have been ordered to close down due to poor quality fuel.
According to ANSA the purchase and sale of substandard fuel in the country has been stamped out.
“A serious monitoring process is underway at the fuel pump stations and fuel storages across the country to seize the sale and purchase of substandard goods on the country’s markets,” ANSA tweeted.
According to ANSA, so far, more than 1,000 fuel pump stations and fuel storage facilities have been checked across the country, of which more than 400 pump stations and fuel storages have been closed.
Afghanistan National Standards Authority requests all traders to refrain from manufacturing, supplying and importing substandard goods.
On Wednesday at least nine tankers carrying low quality fuel from Iran were turned back at the Farah port, the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said.
ANSA said laboratory tests were conducted on the fuel, which was found to be sub-standard. The latest returns come after another 10 fuel tankers were sent back to Iran at the border crossing in the past three days.
This comes amid ongoing efforts by the authority to ensure that commercial grade fuel standards are adhered to. ANSA once again appealed to traders to ensure the fuel they import meets the criteria set by the authority.
Business
Low-quality fuel from Iran turned back
At least nine tankers carrying low quality fuel from Iran were turned back at the Farah port on Wednesday, the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said.
ANSA said laboratory tests were conducted on the fuel, which was found to be sub-standard. The latest returns come after another 10 fuel tankers were sent back to Iran at the border crossing in the past three days.
This comes amid ongoing efforts by the authority to ensure that commercial grade fuel standards are adhered to. ANSA once again appealed to traders to ensure the fuel they import meets the criteria set by the authority.
India, Russia, Pakistan urge IEA to respect rights of all Afghans
Afghanistan records significant drop in polio cases: WHO
Artificial intelligence market faces review from UK watchdog
Second group of Afghans evacuated to Saudi Arabia returned to Kabul: MoFA
IEA’s minister of mines meets with Turkish envoy over investment opportunities
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Pakistan to launch new military operation against militants
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
Tahawol: Calls for political dialogue among Afghans discussed
Saar: IEA’s foreign minister to visit Pakistan discussed
Saar: World Press Freedom Day discussed
Tahawol: Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: End of Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
-
Sport5 days ago
Raza helps Punjab down Chennai in last-ball IPL thriller
-
Health5 days ago
Health ministry marks World Malaria Day in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Gurbaz had a simple plan against Rashid Khan in KKR vs GT clash
-
Business4 days ago
DABS official says over 3 billion Afs in new banknotes received in past year
-
Latest News4 days ago
China to resume issuing visas to Afghans
-
Regional4 days ago
Daesh leader killed in Syria by Turkish intelligence services: Erdogan