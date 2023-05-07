Business
Turkish firm ‘moves forward’ with plans to invest in Afghan energy producing sector
The Islamic Emirate’s minister of energy and water met on Sunday with the head of a Turkish construction company in Kabul to discuss investment in the energy production sector.
According to the ministry of energy and water, the company, 77 Insaat, expressed interest in investing in power-producing projects including a wind-generating endeavor that could produce 200 megawatts of electricity in Afghanistan.
The ministry said in a series of tweets that the IEA’s energy and water minister Abdul Latif Mansoor met with Suleyman Ciliv, the head of the company, “and discussed and exchanged ideas about the development of joint cooperation of investment in the energy production projects from different sources.”
At the meeting, Mansoor praised the initiative being taken by the company in Afghanistan and said the implementation of the second phase of the Kajaki Dam project by the company was a valuable achievement for the people of Afghanistan.
Mansoor emphasized the need for investment in energy projects and assured Ciliv that the leadership of the energy and water ministry is committed to cooperating with the company.
“Both parties agreed to sign a cooperation agreement to invest in a 200 megawatts wind power generation project as soon as possible, so that on the basis of this agreement, the practical works of this project will start in the future,” the ministry said.
Energy in Afghanistan is provided by hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar power but currently more than 50% of electricity is imported from neighboring countries.
Many rural areas do not have access to power, while urban areas are often hampered by severe restrictions.
Afghanistan currently generates over 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity but its imports total over 670 MW more.
The Afghan National Development Strategy has identified alternative energy, such as wind and solar energy, as a high value power source to develop.
Last year the ministry of energy and water identified 16 electricity-generating projects that, once established, will increase power output and help make the country less reliant on its neighbors for this critical commodity.
The ministry said at the time that of these 16, there are 12 thermal and solar power projects that have been identified and proposals have been shared with domestic and foreign investors in the hope of attracting financial backing.
Economists have meanwhile said that if investors can be found to support this sector, and if more electricity is generated, industry will grow.
Power projects ‘prioritized’
In April last year, the IEA’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, gave orders for various ministries to prioritize projects to generate electricity.
At the time, the commission said after “extensive discussions on all issues that the private sector is prepared to invest in”, it was decided that the generation of electricity should be a priority.
According to the statement, the commission instructed various ministries under the leadership of the ministry of energy and water, to also generate electricity from coal.
A shortage of power has plagued Afghanistan for decades despite it having ample hydropower, coal and fossil fuel resources – as well as potential for solar and wind energy projects.
Over the past few years however, one successful private partnership has emerged – between the Afghan government and Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated power production company which has the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Launched in 2019, this commercial operation provides reliable and affordable electric power to hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan.
Located in Sherberghan, in the north of the country, the epicenter of the nation’s gas-rich region, Bayat Power has steadfastly aimed to provide essential power for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Powered by a Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine, the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution, phase one of Bayat Power-1’s operations generates up to 44 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses.
To date, Bayat Power has delivered over 600 million kilowatts of domestic power to the Afghan grid. However, Bayat Power hopes to eventually roll out three phases in total that will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity – enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.
Business
IEA’s minister of mines meets with Turkish envoy over investment opportunities
Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar met with the Turkish Ambassador to Kabul, Cihad Erginay, on Thursday where they discussed a number of issues including investment opportunities.
Also discussed was the Afghan-Tajik oil field project.
The minister of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said in a statement that due to improved security in Afghanistan, many investment opportunities are now available.
The ministry said it is trying to enable national and international investors, especially Turkish investors to take advantage of the opportunity.
Besides emphasizing the need to strengthen commercial and economic relations with Afghanistan, the Turkish ambassador said: “Our country’s investors are ready to invest in Afghanistan in various fields, including the country’s mines.”
Business
$8 billion to be invested this year for development of economic infrastructure: MoIC
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say this year they have taken measures to develop economic infrastructure in order to provide an investment field worth $8 billion US dollars in agriculture, mining and processing sectors.
According to MoIC officials, if this investment takes place, a great change will take place in the country’s economic development.
“Eight billion dollars will be invested this year and the practical works of many projects have started,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“We hope that our business process and our investment process this year will be much better compared to last year.”
Khanjan Alkozi, a member of Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has welcomed the implementation of development and infrastructure projects this year by commerce ministry,
“Implementation of projects for the Afghan economy is a positive step, if these projects are implemented, fundamental and effective changes will be made in the unemployment sector and the growth of the Afghan economy,” said Alkozi.
Economic experts have also said that when the commerce ministry is able to provide an investment of eight billion dollars, it will be considered an important economic development in the country.
Earlier, MoIC had said that it would convert the former military base of foreign forces into economic zones, but so far no practical steps have been taken in this regard.
A number of traders meanwhile say that large investments should be made in the country in order to strengthen the Afghan economy more quickly.
Business
ANSA shuts down over 400 fuel stations and depots across the country
The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said Thursday that a strict monitoring process of the quality of fuel is underway at gas stations and storage facilities across the country.
He said so far more than 400 fuel stations and storage facilities have been ordered to close down due to poor quality fuel.
According to ANSA the purchase and sale of substandard fuel in the country has been stamped out.
“A serious monitoring process is underway at the fuel pump stations and fuel storages across the country to seize the sale and purchase of substandard goods on the country’s markets,” ANSA tweeted.
According to ANSA, so far, more than 1,000 fuel pump stations and fuel storage facilities have been checked across the country, of which more than 400 pump stations and fuel storages have been closed.
Afghanistan National Standards Authority requests all traders to refrain from manufacturing, supplying and importing substandard goods.
On Wednesday at least nine tankers carrying low quality fuel from Iran were turned back at the Farah port, the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said.
ANSA said laboratory tests were conducted on the fuel, which was found to be sub-standard. The latest returns come after another 10 fuel tankers were sent back to Iran at the border crossing in the past three days.
This comes amid ongoing efforts by the authority to ensure that commercial grade fuel standards are adhered to. ANSA once again appealed to traders to ensure the fuel they import meets the criteria set by the authority.
