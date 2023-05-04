ANSA shuts down over 400 fuel stations and depots across the country

(Last Updated On: May 4, 2023)

The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said Thursday that a strict monitoring process of the quality of fuel is underway at gas stations and storage facilities across the country.

He said so far more than 400 fuel stations and storage facilities have been ordered to close down due to poor quality fuel.

According to ANSA the purchase and sale of substandard fuel in the country has been stamped out.

“A serious monitoring process is underway at the fuel pump stations and fuel storages across the country to seize the sale and purchase of substandard goods on the country’s markets,” ANSA tweeted.

According to ANSA, so far, more than 1,000 fuel pump stations and fuel storage facilities have been checked across the country, of which more than 400 pump stations and fuel storages have been closed.

Afghanistan National Standards Authority requests all traders to refrain from manufacturing, supplying and importing substandard goods.

On Wednesday at least nine tankers carrying low quality fuel from Iran were turned back at the Farah port, the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said.

ANSA said laboratory tests were conducted on the fuel, which was found to be sub-standard. The latest returns come after another 10 fuel tankers were sent back to Iran at the border crossing in the past three days.

This comes amid ongoing efforts by the authority to ensure that commercial grade fuel standards are adhered to. ANSA once again appealed to traders to ensure the fuel they import meets the criteria set by the authority.