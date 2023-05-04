Business
ANSA shuts down over 400 fuel stations and depots across the country
The Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said Thursday that a strict monitoring process of the quality of fuel is underway at gas stations and storage facilities across the country.
He said so far more than 400 fuel stations and storage facilities have been ordered to close down due to poor quality fuel.
According to ANSA the purchase and sale of substandard fuel in the country has been stamped out.
“A serious monitoring process is underway at the fuel pump stations and fuel storages across the country to seize the sale and purchase of substandard goods on the country’s markets,” ANSA tweeted.
According to ANSA, so far, more than 1,000 fuel pump stations and fuel storage facilities have been checked across the country, of which more than 400 pump stations and fuel storages have been closed.
Afghanistan National Standards Authority requests all traders to refrain from manufacturing, supplying and importing substandard goods.
On Wednesday at least nine tankers carrying low quality fuel from Iran were turned back at the Farah port, the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said.
ANSA said laboratory tests were conducted on the fuel, which was found to be sub-standard. The latest returns come after another 10 fuel tankers were sent back to Iran at the border crossing in the past three days.
This comes amid ongoing efforts by the authority to ensure that commercial grade fuel standards are adhered to. ANSA once again appealed to traders to ensure the fuel they import meets the criteria set by the authority.
Low-quality fuel from Iran turned back
At least nine tankers carrying low quality fuel from Iran were turned back at the Farah port on Wednesday, the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) said.
ANSA said laboratory tests were conducted on the fuel, which was found to be sub-standard. The latest returns come after another 10 fuel tankers were sent back to Iran at the border crossing in the past three days.
This comes amid ongoing efforts by the authority to ensure that commercial grade fuel standards are adhered to. ANSA once again appealed to traders to ensure the fuel they import meets the criteria set by the authority.
DABS official says over 3 billion Afs in new banknotes received in past year
Afghanistan has taken delivery of more than 3 billion afghanis worth of new banknotes in the past year, officials from the central bank said.
Da Afghanistan Bank director general of monetary policy Ahmad Javad Saddad 3.14 billion afghanis in denominations of 10, 20 and 50 Afs was received.
He said some of the notes have been distributed while old notes have been pulled out of circulation.
“The new banknotes and the collection of old banknotes are done keeping in mind the goals of the monetary policy and setting the optimal amount of money supply in the economy.
“People should not be worried about the supply of money from the bank. People should not worry that the supply of money by the central bank will cause the inflation level in the country to rise or to decrease the value of the Afghan currency, because all issues will be implemented based on precise calculations and formulations, and God willing, the Afghan currency will be stable and it will be of better value,” said Sadad.
Afghans complained that the large amount of old banknotes in circulation is causing severe challenges in daily business activity.
They called on the central bank to print new banknotes in order to address the problems of worn-out banknotes in the markets.
Economists say that the central bank is responsible for distribution and management of banknotes in the country.
Turkmenistan begins exporting gas to Pakistan via Afghanistan
Local authorities in Kandahar province say an international company has officially started exporting natural gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan through Afghanistan.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the route overland through Afghanistan is a lot shorter than the one the company previously used through Iran.
By rerouting tankers through Afghanistan, the country will benefit financially, chamber officials said.
Officials said the first consignment included 50 tankers of gas which entered Pakistan through Spin Boldak port in Kandahar.
“This year, our exports are approximately $1,868 million, which shows a significant increase. I sincerely thank the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amirul Momineen Sheikh Hebatullah Akhundzadah, who made the environment favorable for all businessmen and investors and considers them the economic army of Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Yonus Mohmand, deputy head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Officials at Kandahar Customs say that in 1400 solar year, 22,891 cargo containers were sent to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan, and in 1401, 53,679 consignments were dispatched.
“Gas is a dangerous and highly flammable substance. God willing, there will be no delay in its transfer,” Mohammad Hamid Hamid, head of Kandahar Customs, said.
Since Afghanistan is located between Central Asia and South Asia, the transfer of goods can revive Afghanistan’s economic position in the region and play a significant role in regional connectivity.
