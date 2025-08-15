Latest News
A review of the Islamic Emirate’s economic achievements over the past four years
Four years after the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, the government has recorded notable progress in economic development and infrastructure. During this period, hundreds of development projects worth billions of Afghanis have been implemented, and major agreements—particularly in electricity generation and mining—have been signed with both domestic and international investors.
Key developments include:
-
A $10 billion memorandum of understanding with a domestic investor for electricity production
-
Construction of major and medium-sized dams, check dams, and irrigation canals to improve water resource management
-
Investment in domestic power generation and electricity transmission
-
An MoU for feasibility studies and design of the Trans-Afghan railway line
-
Contracts for the development of large, medium, and small-scale mining operations
According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the total trade volume over the past year reached $13 billion, with exports accounting for $2 billion. Despite international pressure and ongoing sanctions, substantial steps have been taken toward economic growth.
The Ministry of Water and Energy has emphasized the critical role of energy in economic development, highlighting ongoing efforts to secure power from both domestic and international sources.
Private sector representatives have noted that significant progress has been made in advancing both national and regional economic development, with clear positive effects on the broader regional economy, including Afghanistan.
Economic analysts have commended the efforts of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership, while also underscoring the need to accelerate national and regional economic initiatives. In their view, a sustainable and well-structured economic model can only be achieved through the optimal use of domestic resources.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, China foreign ministers to meet in Kabul
The foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China will meet in Kabul on August 20 for trilateral talks, sources told Geo News on Thursday.
The meeting will bring together Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
According to the sources, the agenda will include discussions on counterterrorism efforts and the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Earlier this month, Muttaqi was scheduled to visit Pakistan on August 5. However, both countries later issued statements citing “technical” reasons for the cancellation.
It has since emerged that the UN Security Council did not grant permission for the visit, as Muttaqi remains on the UN-designated list of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) members.
Following the Kabul meeting, the Chinese foreign minister is expected to travel to Pakistan the next day, the sources added.
An overview of social situation in Afghanistan during four years of IEA rule
“If schools do not reopen and girls are not allowed to continue their education, the future of Afghanistan may be dark,” said a school student.
Over the past four years of the Islamic Emirate’s rule in Afghanistan, there have been ongoing challenges in the area of human rights. Girls have been barred from attending schools beyond the sixth grade for a fourth consecutive year, and the gates of universities remain closed to them.
During this time, the imposition of restrictions on women’s employment has also been one of the social challenges.
In addition, girls have been prohibited from attending health institutes—an issue that could pose serious problems for the country’s healthcare sector in the future.
The continued closure of schools and universities has had increasingly negative effects on the morale of girls, leaving them hopeless about a brighter future.
A student said on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the IEA’s return to power: “If schools do not reopen and girls are not allowed to continue their education, the future of Afghanistan may be dark. For example, when we go to a hospital, there may be no female doctors, and in schools, there may be no female teachers. Illiteracy can have negative effects on future generations.”
Another student said: “I am a student who was forced to stop studying after the regime change. My biggest wish is to be able to finish my education. Over the past four years, nothing has been done to bring hope to girls regarding their right to education. Even though we have lost hope, our goal is still to complete our education.”
However, IEA has repeatedly stated that efforts are underway to resolve the issue of girls’ education.
Meanwhile, the forced deportation of Afghan migrants has been another major development over the past two years.
Like Pakistan, Iran has also initiated the mass and forced expulsion of Afghans. In less than two months this year, more than one million people have been sent back to Afghanistan.
So far, over four million migrants have returned to the country, and they are in urgent need of shelter and employment.
At the same time, IEA has announced the construction of more than 50 residential townships for returnees across 28 provinces.
Although IEA has repeatedly called for the gradual return of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan, both Islamabad and Tehran have not responded positively to Kabul’s requests.
One of the notable aspects of this mass deportation process has been the solidarity and support shown by local communities toward returnees.
While there is hope that the challenges of returnees may eventually be resolved, many believe that the mistreatment and harsh behavior of Pakistani and Iranian security forces toward Afghan migrants will not be forgotten.
Germany announces 5.8 million euros in additional aid for Afghanistan
The German government has pledged an additional 5.8 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan to provide food and to maintain life-saving basic healthcare.
The aid comes as more than 23 million Afghans, including 3.5 million children under five and over a million pregnant women, are in urgent need of support.
The new funding—provided through Germany’s Federal Foreign Office and the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development—will be distributed via the World Food Programme, UN agencies, and humanitarian NGOs.
German officials say the aid will focus on returning Afghan refugees and vulnerable communities in border areas, with special priority given to women and children. The funds will support emergency food supplies and basic healthcare services amid worsening conditions exacerbated by mass returns from Iran and Pakistan.
While reaffirming its humanitarian commitment, the German government also urged the Islamic Emirate to improve conditions for the Afghan people—especially by lifting restrictions on women, ensuring impartial aid delivery, and providing safe access to essential services.
