A solar eclipse is expected to take place today
According to reports, this solar eclipse will occur at around 1:30 pm Afghanistan time, and its size is predicted to be from 55 to 70 percent in Afghanistan, but it will vary in different provinces.
It is said that this solar eclipse will start at 1:30 pm, peak at 3:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm.
Do not look directly at the sun without special glasses during a solar eclipse, which will cause irreparable damage to the eyes and can even cause blindness.
Today’s eclipse will be visible in the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.
The phenomenon of eclipse or solar eclipse occurs when three heavenly bodies, the sun, the moon, and the earth are in a straight line and opposite each other, and when the moon passes in front of the sun, a part of the moon’s shadow falls on the earth. The moment the sunlight is hidden, this moment is called an eclipse from the beginning to the end.
WhatsApp is down for users worldwide
If you’ve been trying to send messages via WhatsApp and they’re not going through, you’re not alone as the messaging app has been down for many users around the world since about midday, Kabul time.
Based on information from Downdetector — and from Engadget editors’ reports — the service isn’t working in several regions, including the US, Canada, parts of Europe like the UK and Italy, and Asian countries that include India, Malaysia, Japan and the Philippines.
WhatsApp users either can’t connect to the service at all or their messages get stuck with the loading wheel and aren’t being delivered. Instagram and Facebook appear to be working just fine.
The issue affects not just WhatsApp on mobile, but also on the web. It’s not sending messages either, and if you try to set it up now, the QR code that you need to scan with a phone to link your account would be stuck in loading mode.
230 pythons taken from Florida Everglades in annual contest
More than 230 pythons were removed from the Florida Everglades as part of an annual competition to eliminate the invasive species from the South Florida wetlands preserve, AP reported.
Florida wildlife officials said Thursday that 1,000 hunters from 32 states and as far away as Canada and Latvia removed 231 Burmese pythons during the 10-day competition known as the Florida Python Challenge.
Matthew Concepcion won the $10,000 top prize for removing 28 Burmese pythons. Another hunter, Dustin Crum, won a $1,500 prize for removing the longest python, a snake that measured over 3.3 meters.
Pythons became invasive in Florida after they were brought into the state as pets and then abandoned in the wild by their owners, wildlife officials say.
Since 2000, more than 17,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida, where they are a destructive presence for native species, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“Every one of the pythons removed as part of the Challenge is one less preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” said Rodney Barreto, the commission’s chairman.
Afghan girls’ robotics team win at world championships in Switzerland
Afghanistan’s all-girl robotics team scooped two awards at this year’s world championships in Switzerland.
The competition was held in Genoa, Switzerland last week and saw 162 countries taking part. The Afghan girls’ team won awards in the safety and social media categories.
The topic of this year’s “First Global” competition was the issue of climate change, in which robotics teams from different countries competed.
To help the environment and fight climate change, the country’s robotic girls’ team were able to build a robot to find a solution through science and technology.
Women’s rights activists meanwhile said that Afghan girls have special abilities and that their talents should not be ignored.
Approximately 182 countries were initially registered to participate in the championships, but in the end only 162 countries were able to participate.
Specific topics are given teams teams every year and the general goal is to find solutions to solve global social problems.
