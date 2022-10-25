A solar eclipse is expected to take place today

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2022)

According to reports, this solar eclipse will occur at around 1:30 pm Afghanistan time, and its size is predicted to be from 55 to 70 percent in Afghanistan, but it will vary in different provinces.

It is said that this solar eclipse will start at 1:30 pm, peak at 3:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm.

Do not look directly at the sun without special glasses during a solar eclipse, which will cause irreparable damage to the eyes and can even cause blindness.

Today’s eclipse will be visible in the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe.

The phenomenon of eclipse or solar eclipse occurs when three heavenly bodies, the sun, the moon, and the earth are in a straight line and opposite each other, and when the moon passes in front of the sun, a part of the moon’s shadow falls on the earth. The moment the sunlight is hidden, this moment is called an eclipse from the beginning to the end.