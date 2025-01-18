Latest News
Abdul Kabir officially begins role as acting Minister of Refugees
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, former Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, officially started his role as acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriations.
In a statement, the Ministry said that the introduction ceremony for Abdul Kabir was held under the direction of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, with the presence of several government officials.
During the ceremony, Kabir emphasized that he would take effective steps to improve the situation of refugees and returnees.
Kabir was introduced last Thursday as the new acting minister, replacing Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the former Minister of Refugees, who was martyred in a suicide attack inside the Ministry of Refugees in Kabul last month.
Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack.
Latest News
Acting FM Muttaqi meets IFRC head, urges services for remote areas
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday met with Alexander Matheou, IFRC's Asia Pacific Regional Director, and emphasized the importance of providing services to Afghanistan’s remote areas and expanding health services.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that Muttaqi also requested special attention to treating children suffering from heart diseases.
Muttaqi further urged Matheou to strengthen their health and relief centers in the provinces to provide effective and timely assistance to those affected by natural disasters.
Matheou expressed satisfaction with the current situation in Afghanistan and thanked the Afghan government for its cooperation in providing services and activities in a fair manner. He also promised to continue his efforts to support the needy Afghan people.
Latest News
EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new agreement euros to continue to support displaced Afghans and host communities in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and countries in Central Asia.
With substantial EU funding of EUR 36 million, hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will benefit from essential protection, livelihood opportunities, and other basic services, EU said in a statement.
“The EU will continue our strong support to Afghans on the move. This new contribution to UNHCR is part of a bigger EU effort in the area of migration supporting opportunities and essential services to displaced women, men, children inside Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries. Our assistance will contribute to improve living conditions of individuals and broader communities,” Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargée d’affaires of Delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan, said.
UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal said: “This longstanding partnership with the European Union marks a significant step forward in our efforts to support Afghan returnees and refugees in host countries. Through these initiatives, we aim to provide not only life-saving assistance but also the tools needed for displaced populations to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.”
Kicking off in January 2025, the three-year programme will run through December 2027, focusing on long-term recovery and resilience.
Afghans represent one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with 2.6 million registered globally. Of these some 2.2 million are in Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, some 3.2 million people remain internally displaced within Afghanistan and hundreds of thousands have returned from neighbouring countries since September 2023.
Latest News
Pezeshkian, Putin stress importance of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, discussed the situation in Afghanistan among other issues during their meeting in Moscow on Friday.
"Given the current regional situation, enhancing the level of security cooperation on issues such as combating extremism, terrorism and organized violence were emphasized. Also there was exchange of views on a wide range of regional issues, including the Middle East and the Caucasus, and the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan was stressed," Pezeshkian said in a joint press conference with Putin.
Putin and Pezeshkian deepened military ties between their countries on Friday by signing a 20-year strategic partnership.
Under the agreement, Russia and Iran will boost cooperation in a range of areas including their security services, military drills, warship port visits and joint officer training.
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Saar: Expanding Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Abdul Kabir officially begins role as acting Minister of Refugees
Acting FM Muttaqi meets IFRC head, urges services for remote areas
EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Saar: Expanding Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Extension of US emergency over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar: Israel-Hamas ceasefire accord discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to establish ceasefire in Palestine discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan officials stress need for security talks with Kabul
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden mentions Afghanistan withdrawal during end-of-term speech
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s deputy FM discusses Afghanistan with UN envoy
-
Latest News1 day ago
Pakistani politician Rehman says his country cannot afford war with Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe
-
International Sports3 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers cruise to six-wicket victory Over Gulf Giants