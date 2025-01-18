Abdul Kabir officially begins role as acting Minister of Refugees

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, former Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, officially started his role as acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriations.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the introduction ceremony for Abdul Kabir was held under the direction of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, with the presence of several government officials.

During the ceremony, Kabir emphasized that he would take effective steps to improve the situation of refugees and returnees.

Kabir was introduced last Thursday as the new acting minister, replacing Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the former Minister of Refugees, who was martyred in a suicide attack inside the Ministry of Refugees in Kabul last month.

Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack.