Acting FM Muttaqi meets IFRC head, urges services for remote areas

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday met with Alexander Matheou, IFRC's Asia Pacific Regional Director, and emphasized the importance of providing services to Afghanistan’s remote areas and expanding health services.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that Muttaqi also requested special attention to treating children suffering from heart diseases.

Muttaqi further urged Matheou to strengthen their health and relief centers in the provinces to provide effective and timely assistance to those affected by natural disasters.

Matheou expressed satisfaction with the current situation in Afghanistan and thanked the Afghan government for its cooperation in providing services and activities in a fair manner. He also promised to continue his efforts to support the needy Afghan people.