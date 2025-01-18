EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new agreement euros to continue to support displaced Afghans and host communities in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and countries in Central Asia.

With substantial EU funding of EUR 36 million, hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will benefit from essential protection, livelihood opportunities, and other basic services, EU said in a statement.

“The EU will continue our strong support to Afghans on the move. This new contribution to UNHCR is part of a bigger EU effort in the area of migration supporting opportunities and essential services to displaced women, men, children inside Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries. Our assistance will contribute to improve living conditions of individuals and broader communities,” Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargée d’affaires of Delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan, said.

UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal said: “This longstanding partnership with the European Union marks a significant step forward in our efforts to support Afghan returnees and refugees in host countries. Through these initiatives, we aim to provide not only life-saving assistance but also the tools needed for displaced populations to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.”

Kicking off in January 2025, the three-year programme will run through December 2027, focusing on long-term recovery and resilience.

Afghans represent one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with 2.6 million registered globally. Of these some 2.2 million are in Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, some 3.2 million people remain internally displaced within Afghanistan and hundreds of thousands have returned from neighbouring countries since September 2023.