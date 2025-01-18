Connect with us

Latest News

EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans

Published

2 hours ago

on

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new agreement euros to continue to support displaced Afghans and host communities in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and countries in Central Asia.

With substantial EU funding of EUR 36 million, hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will benefit from essential protection, livelihood opportunities, and other basic services, EU said in a statement.

“The EU will continue our strong support to Afghans on the move. This new contribution to UNHCR is part of a bigger EU effort in the area of migration supporting opportunities and essential services to displaced women, men, children inside Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries. Our assistance will contribute to improve living conditions of individuals and broader communities,” Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargée d’affaires of Delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan, said.

UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal said: “This longstanding partnership with the European Union marks a significant step forward in our efforts to support Afghan returnees and refugees in host countries. Through these initiatives, we aim to provide not only life-saving assistance but also the tools needed for displaced populations to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.”

Kicking off in January 2025, the three-year programme will run through December 2027, focusing on long-term recovery and resilience.

Afghans represent one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with 2.6 million registered globally. Of these some 2.2 million are in Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, some 3.2 million people remain internally displaced within Afghanistan and hundreds of thousands have returned from neighbouring countries since September 2023.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

Pezeshkian, Putin stress importance of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 18, 2025

By

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, discussed the situation in Afghanistan among other issues during their meeting in Moscow on Friday.

"Given the current regional situation, enhancing the level of security cooperation on issues such as combating extremism, terrorism and organized violence were emphasized. Also there was exchange of views on a wide range of regional issues, including the Middle East and the Caucasus, and the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan was stressed," Pezeshkian said in a joint press conference with Putin.

Putin and Pezeshkian deepened military ties between their countries on Friday by signing a 20-year strategic partnership.

Under the agreement, Russia and Iran will boost cooperation in a range of areas including their security services, military drills, warship port visits and joint officer training.

Continue Reading

Latest News

India says it seeks to strengthen relationship with Afghanistan

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 18, 2025

By

Indian foreign ministry said on Friday that New Delhi seeks to strengthen its relationship with the people of Afghanistan.

The remarks come after India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai last week.

Indian foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, told reporters that it was Delhi’s highest level of engagement with the IEA since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

“We have clearly spelled out that we want to do more to offer humanitarian assistance and also to engage with the people of Afghanistan on development cooperation, and both these counts we want to continue to build on what we are doing there to strengthen our long-standing relationship with the people of Afghanistan,” Jaiswal said.

He said that India also wants to do more on sports.

“You would have seen there are several cricket players from Afghanistan who play here in IPL, Greater Noida or one of the places also happen to be the home ground,” he said.

On the meeting in Dubai, IEA’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that they saw India as a “significant regional and economic partner.”

It said that the meeting discussed expanding relations with Afghanistan and boosting trade through Chabahar Port in Iran.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Over 1,500 emerald mines discovered in Panjshir: Local officials

Published

23 hours ago

on

January 17, 2025

By

Local officials in Panjshir have announced the discovery of over 1,600 emerald mines in the province, with extraction currently underway at 600 sites.

Over the past year, the extraction of emeralds from 600 mines in Panjshir has yielded 100,000 carats, valued at approximately $6.9 million.

Panjshir Governor Mohammad Agha Hakim expressed optimism that the development of the mining sector will provide significant job opportunities, particularly for the province’s youth.

Economic experts believe that increased investment in large-scale mining could create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, helping to reduce unemployment.

Meanwhile, Panjshir residents are calling on the Islamic Emirate to expand mining contracts in the province, highlighting the area's wealth in emeralds, iron, lead, zinc, and gold.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!