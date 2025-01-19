Latest News
Almost 200 Afghans leave Philippines for the US after visas processed
The Afghans, including many children, arrived in the Philippines on January 6. Details of their numbers and location were kept secret by US and Philippine officials
Nearly 200 Afghan nationals have been flown to the United States after their special immigration visas were processed in the Philippines as part of an agreement between Manila and Washington, the US Embassy in Manila said Sunday.
The Afghans left the Philippines in several groups on commercial flights last week after completing their application process for resettlement in the US, according to the embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay.
An embassy statement expressed “deep appreciation to the government of the Philippines for their cooperation and support for US efforts to assist Afghan special immigrants.”
The Afghans, including many children, arrived in the Philippines on January 6. Details of their numbers and location were kept secret by US and Philippine officials. Washington covered the cost of their stay in the Philippines.
The Afghans primarily worked for the US government in Afghanistan or were deemed eligible for US special immigrant visas but were left behind when US and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war in August 2021, AP reported.
Outgoing US President Joe Biden discussed the Afghan resettlement issue with Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he visited the US last year, Philippine officials said.
In July, the Philippines agreed to temporarily host a US immigrant visa processing center for the Afghan nationals.
A senior Philippine official said last year that the accommodation in the Philippines was a one-time deal.
Pakistan officials meet over Afghans in limbo in Pakistan
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday reviewed the ongoing process of resettling Afghan nationals awaiting relocation to third countries.
In a post on X, issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the “Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting today (Saturday) on issues relating to third-country relocations of Afghan nationals.”
No further details were given.
However, earlier this month, AFP reported that as of July 2024, at least 44,000 Afghans approved for relocation to western countries were still in Pakistan, awaiting transfer.
This group includes 25,000 destined for the United States, 9,000 for Australia, 6,000 for Canada, 3,000 for Germany, and more than 1,000 for the United Kingdom.
AFP reported that fresh figures on the relocation process were not provided by the FO or other involved ministries. However, the slow pace of relocation since the initiative began in late 2021 suggests minimal progress.
Over the past three years, Pakistan has engaged with the governments that had pledged to resettle these individuals, urging them to expedite the approval and visa processes.
Despite early momentum, the relocation process slowed significantly, leaving thousands in limbo.
In November 2023, Pakistan initiated a drive to expel undocumented foreigners, affecting Afghans. To date, more than 815,000 individuals have been repatriated.
Reports suggesting forced repatriation of Afghans awaiting relocation were denied by Islamabad, AFP reported.
Under international pressure, the government directed law enforcement agencies not to detain Afghans approved for third-country relocation during the crackdown on migrants.
Latest News
Abdul Kabir officially begins role as acting Minister of Refugees
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced on Saturday that Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, former Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs, officially started his role as acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriations.
In a statement, the Ministry said that the introduction ceremony for Abdul Kabir was held under the direction of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, with the presence of several government officials.
During the ceremony, Kabir emphasized that he would take effective steps to improve the situation of refugees and returnees.
Kabir was introduced last Thursday as the new acting minister, replacing Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the former Minister of Refugees, who was martyred in a suicide attack inside the Ministry of Refugees in Kabul last month.
Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack.
Latest News
Acting FM Muttaqi meets IFRC head, urges services for remote areas
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday met with Alexander Matheou, IFRC's Asia Pacific Regional Director, and emphasized the importance of providing services to Afghanistan’s remote areas and expanding health services.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that Muttaqi also requested special attention to treating children suffering from heart diseases.
Muttaqi further urged Matheou to strengthen their health and relief centers in the provinces to provide effective and timely assistance to those affected by natural disasters.
Matheou expressed satisfaction with the current situation in Afghanistan and thanked the Afghan government for its cooperation in providing services and activities in a fair manner. He also promised to continue his efforts to support the needy Afghan people.
Latest News
EU launches 36 million euros project to support displaced Afghans
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new agreement euros to continue to support displaced Afghans and host communities in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and countries in Central Asia.
With substantial EU funding of EUR 36 million, hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) will benefit from essential protection, livelihood opportunities, and other basic services, EU said in a statement.
“The EU will continue our strong support to Afghans on the move. This new contribution to UNHCR is part of a bigger EU effort in the area of migration supporting opportunities and essential services to displaced women, men, children inside Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries. Our assistance will contribute to improve living conditions of individuals and broader communities,” Veronika Boskovic Pohar, Chargée d’affaires of Delegation of the European Union to Afghanistan, said.
UNHCR’s Representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal said: “This longstanding partnership with the European Union marks a significant step forward in our efforts to support Afghan returnees and refugees in host countries. Through these initiatives, we aim to provide not only life-saving assistance but also the tools needed for displaced populations to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.”
Kicking off in January 2025, the three-year programme will run through December 2027, focusing on long-term recovery and resilience.
Afghans represent one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with 2.6 million registered globally. Of these some 2.2 million are in Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, some 3.2 million people remain internally displaced within Afghanistan and hundreds of thousands have returned from neighbouring countries since September 2023.
Gaza ceasefire deal takes effect and fighting halts after delay
Almost 200 Afghans leave Philippines for the US after visas processed
ILT20: Gulf Giants command six-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals
Gaza ceasefire and hostage release set to begin
Fuel tanker truck blast kills at least 70 in Nigeria
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
Russia is using bitcoin in foreign trade, finance minister says
China’s first railway consignment arrives in Afghanistan via Iran
Biden approves $571 mln in defense support for Taiwan
Tahawol: Approval of ceasefire accord by Israeli cabinet discussed
Saar: Expanding Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Tahawol: Extension of US emergency over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar: Israel-Hamas ceasefire accord discussed
Tahawol: Efforts to establish ceasefire in Palestine discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Biden mentions Afghanistan withdrawal during end-of-term speech
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s deputy FM discusses Afghanistan with UN envoy
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistani politician Rehman says his country cannot afford war with Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iranian, Tajik presidents discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe
-
International Sports4 days ago
ILT20: Desert Vipers cruise to six-wicket victory Over Gulf Giants
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian FM calls for Pakistan, Afghanistan, India cooperation against terrorism