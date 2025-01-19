Almost 200 Afghans leave Philippines for the US after visas processed

Nearly 200 Afghan nationals have been flown to the United States after their special immigration visas were processed in the Philippines as part of an agreement between Manila and Washington, the US Embassy in Manila said Sunday.

The Afghans left the Philippines in several groups on commercial flights last week after completing their application process for resettlement in the US, according to the embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay.

An embassy statement expressed “deep appreciation to the government of the Philippines for their cooperation and support for US efforts to assist Afghan special immigrants.”

The Afghans, including many children, arrived in the Philippines on January 6. Details of their numbers and location were kept secret by US and Philippine officials. Washington covered the cost of their stay in the Philippines.

The Afghans primarily worked for the US government in Afghanistan or were deemed eligible for US special immigrant visas but were left behind when US and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years of war in August 2021, AP reported.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden discussed the Afghan resettlement issue with Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. when he visited the US last year, Philippine officials said.

In July, the Philippines agreed to temporarily host a US immigrant visa processing center for the Afghan nationals.

A senior Philippine official said last year that the accommodation in the Philippines was a one-time deal.

Pakistan officials meet over Afghans in limbo in Pakistan

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday reviewed the ongoing process of resettling Afghan nationals awaiting relocation to third countries.

In a post on X, issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the “Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting today (Saturday) on issues relating to third-country relocations of Afghan nationals.”

No further details were given.

However, earlier this month, AFP reported that as of July 2024, at least 44,000 Afghans approved for relocation to western countries were still in Pakistan, awaiting transfer.

This group includes 25,000 destined for the United States, 9,000 for Australia, 6,000 for Canada, 3,000 for Germany, and more than 1,000 for the United Kingdom.

AFP reported that fresh figures on the relocation process were not provided by the FO or other involved ministries. However, the slow pace of relocation since the initiative began in late 2021 suggests minimal progress.

Over the past three years, Pakistan has engaged with the governments that had pledged to resettle these individuals, urging them to expedite the approval and visa processes.

Despite early momentum, the relocation process slowed significantly, leaving thousands in limbo.

In November 2023, Pakistan initiated a drive to expel undocumented foreigners, affecting Afghans. To date, more than 815,000 individuals have been repatriated.

Reports suggesting forced repatriation of Afghans awaiting relocation were denied by Islamabad, AFP reported.

Under international pressure, the government directed law enforcement agencies not to detain Afghans approved for third-country relocation during the crackdown on migrants.