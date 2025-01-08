ACB appoints Younis Khan as Mentor for Champions Trophy 2025

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday it has appointed former Pakistan batter Younis Khan as mentor for the Afghanistan National team for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The tournament gets underway on 19 February in Pakistan and Khan will accompany the team during their conditioning and preparation camp in Pakistan.

He will remain with the team for the duration of the tournament.

This isn't Khan’s first time with the national team; he previously served as a batting coach during a 15-day camp in April 2022 in the UAE.

With a prolific career, Younis Khan has played 265 ODIs, scoring over 7,000 runs, and has participated in 118 Test matches, amassing more than 10,000 runs for his country.

The Afghanistan team had previously benefited from the expertise of players from host nations in major tournaments, achieving commendable results in the last ODI and T20 World Cups and hope that this assignment will lead the national team to exceptional outcomes in the upcoming Champions Trophy, the ACB said.

CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Naseeb Khan said that ACB is pleased to sign a contract with Younis Khan as interim mentor of the national team for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Naseeb Khan said: “Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was required to assign a talented and experienced player as mentor from the hosting country.

“We already had efficient experience with hosting countries’ mentors in ODI World Cup 2023 and T20I World Cup 2024. Observing the conditions, therefore, we have appointed Younis Khan as mentor for our national team for the upcoming mega event and wish him best of luck in his crucial assignment.”