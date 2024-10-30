ACB name youth squad ahead of tri-nation series and U19 Asia Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has finalized the squad for the upcoming Youth Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and the UAE and for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024.

The Youth Tri-Nation Series, will be held from November 16 to 26 in the form of a double-round robin. The final match is scheduled for November 26 at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground in Dubai, UAE.

From there, the team will take part in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup which is scheduled from November 29 to December 8. This will also be held in the UAE.

The Afghan team are pooled in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The squad announced Wednesday includes Naseer Khan Maroofkhil and AM Ghazanfar, both of whom represented Afghanistan in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

Afghanistan Cricket Board’s Interim Chief Selector, Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said in a statement that the ACB’s “selection process started with a camp for the top-performing players from the recent age-level domestic events.

“This was followed by rigorous training and preparations in multiple phases, which helped us to finalize the final 18-man squad for the events ahead.”

He said the players have “undergone extensive training and shown great enthusiasm and readiness to perform at the international level,” and that the ACB is confident the team will do well in both the Tri-Series and the Asia Cup.

Afghanistan Squad for the Youth Tri-Nation Series and the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024:

Mehboob Taskin (Captain & Wicket-Keeper), Hamza Alikhil (WK), Uzair Khan, Faisal Khan, Barakatullah Ibrahimzai, Ezatullah Barikzai, Aziz Miakhil, Nazeef Amiri, Abdul Aziz, Nasratullah Nooristani, Khatir Stanikzai, Fahim Khewawal, Hafeez Zadran, AM Ghazanfar and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil.

Reserves: Rohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran and Salam Khan.