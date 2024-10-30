Qatar’s envoy to UN meets with Rosemary DiCarlo, discuss next Doha meeting

Qatar's Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Alya Ahmed Saif Al Thani met with the UN’s Under-Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo this week for talks on various issues including another Doha meeting on Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by Qatar’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, the two diplomats “touched on the need to leverage the positive momentum created by the success of the third Doha Meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan and to build on its outcome in the fourth meeting to be held in Doha.”

Qatar did not however indicate when the next meeting would be held.

Al Thani and DiCarlo meanwhile discussed the results of the third Doha meeting, which took place on June 30 and July 1 this year.

Their meeting also addressed ways to bolster joint cooperation between the Qatar and the UN’s Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East.

Experts, meanwhile, believe that the Doha meetings have not yet yielded positive results.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate government, led the Afghanistan government delegation to the last meeting.

This was the first time the IEA participated. They were not invited to the first meeting, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said they set unacceptable conditions for attending the second one in February.