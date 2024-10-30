IEA decree outlaws old gun licenses

The ministry of interior announced Wednesday that according to a new decree, issued by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate, weapon permits issued prior to the IEA’s takeover are no longer valid.

The ministry’s spokesman Abdul Matin Qane said permits for weapons can only be issued by the ministry’s directorate of detection and combating crimes.

Qane asked officials, Mujahideen, members of the public and employees of the Islamic Emirate to refrain from owning and carrying weapons without a permit.

According to the statement, blacked-out windows in cars are also prohibited, unless permits are in place.

Earlier this year, acting Minister of Interior Affairs, Sirajuddin Haqqani, made it clear that it is illegal to own or carry unlicensed weapons in the country.

Haqqani said this applies to individuals and companies.

“No one has the right to carry weapons without a permit, apart from the Emirate's organizations; if it is security companies, businessmen, the private sector, or any person who wants to carry weapons they must obtain permits," Haqqani said at the time.