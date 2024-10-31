IEA repatriates bodies of two killed in attack on Afghan migrants on Iran-Pakistan border

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repatriated the bodies of two deceased Afghans killed in the Kalgan Valley in Iran, deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said on Thursday.

Fitrat stated that following reports of the shooting of Afghan migrants along the Iran-Pakistan border earlier this month, the Islamic Emirate launched an investigation.

“Thus far, based on the collected evidence, explosions and gunfire have targeted Afghan nationals within the Kalgan Valley, situated in Iranian territory,” Fitrat said.

“Presently, the bodies of two martyrs, along with 34 eyewitnesses, some of whom sustained injuries during the incident, have been repatriated by the committee.

“Certain individuals remain in Iran and Pakistan, and the committee is actively engaged in locating and repatriating them,” he said.

According to him, the investigation remains ongoing, and that detailed findings will be “disseminated upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Two weeks ago reports emerged of the killing of migrants at the Iran-Pakistan border.

An Iranian-based human rights organization Haalvsh reported that as many as 250 Afghan migrants had been gunned down while trying to cross the border.

Haalvsh reported the group of migrants, totalling about 300, had also been targeted with RPGs.

Iran’s special envoy and ambassador to Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi said at the time that the reports were not true.

“As of now, reliable sources confirm that the news about the deaths of dozens of illegal citizens at the Saravan border is not true," he said.

Qomi said however that responding “legally” to the “illegal entry of unauthorized nationals” was “the legitimate right of countries, and the border guards of any country are obliged to prevent the entry of illegal nationals.”