Afghan delegation led by agriculture minister attends key economic forum in Russia
A senior Afghan delegation headed by Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Ataullah Omari is participating in the 2025 Economic Conference and Exhibition in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
The high-level delegation includes officials from the Ministries of Agriculture, Economy, and Industry and Commerce, alongside representatives of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment and several Afghan business leaders.
Among key members are Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce; Abdul Latif Nazari, Technical Deputy Minister of Economy; and Mohammad Younus Mohmand, Deputy Head of the Chamber of Commerce.
The conference, running from June 18 to 21, is one of the world’s largest economic forums, bringing together participants from over 140 countries to discuss global challenges in economy, agriculture, trade, investment, and sustainable development.
Omari is scheduled to present the Islamic Emirate’s economic and agricultural vision to international delegates.
The Ministry of Agriculture described Afghanistan’s involvement as a key opportunity to bolster trade ties, attract foreign investment, and enhance cooperation in vital sectors.
Agriculture Ministry hosts meeting to attract aid and assistance
Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Sadr Azam Osmani chaired a meeting in Kabul aimed at attracting aid and coordinating with international organizations in the agricultural sector, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ministry said that representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, along with officials from the United Nations, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Alternative Livelihoods section, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) attended the meeting.
According to the statement, Osmani spoke about the fight against poppy cultivation, strengthening the agricultural sector, the needs of farmers and livestock owners, and the Islamic Emirate’s commitments to the international community.
Osmani said: “We have organized this meeting to share the needs of Afghanistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors with friendly countries and international organizations, so they can understand how they might assist us. Additionally, the upcoming international conference scheduled
for June 30 in Doha, Qatar, will be a valuable opportunity for announcing aid commitments.”
He stated that the IEA has taken serious and effective steps toward eradicating poppy cultivation, and that farmers are now turning to alternative agriculture.
He called on the international community to fully cooperate in creating opportunities to strengthen alternative farming.
He also expressed appreciation to the participating countries for their positive political, economic, trade, cultural, and development relations with Afghanistan and urged the continuation of these ties.
The representatives of international organizations and participating diplomats emphasized their support for Afghanistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors and pledged to announce their aid packages for Afghanistan at the upcoming Doha conference.
A representative of UNAMA stated that after assessing the conditions of farmers and ongoing projects, the needs are now felt more than ever, and committed to conveying this message to donor countries and drawing greater global attention to Afghanistan.
The global conference in Qatar is scheduled for June 30, 2025, with a focus on supporting the private sector, promoting alternative livelihoods, and combating drug production.
Countries and donor organizations are expected to announce their aid packages during the event.
Senior officials meet in Brussels to coordinate global response to Afghanistan crisis
The OIC highlighted the role of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, managed by the Islamic Development Bank, in supporting neutral and needs-based aid delivery.
Senior officials from the European Union, United Nations, G7 countries, Gulf states, and civil society groups gathered in Brussels this week for a high-level Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) focused on coordinating international efforts to address Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis.
The two-day conference, co-hosted by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the EU’s development and humanitarian arms (DG INTPA and DG ECHO), came amid growing concern over Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis. According to the UN, more than 23 million people in the country are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
“The discussions focused on political developments, humanitarian challenges, and basic needs support in the country, including a new EU humanitarian aid package of over €161 million for vulnerable populations in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries,” a statement issued by EEAS read.
“The humanitarian aid package announced by the EU will provide food, healthcare, malnutrition treatment, clean water, sanitation, legal and protection services, emergency education (especially for girls), and disaster preparedness.
“All aid is delivered exclusively through humanitarian partners working directly on the ground,” the statement read.
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also took part, with its delegation highlighting the role of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund, managed by the Islamic Development Bank, in supporting neutral and needs-based aid delivery.
EU officials stressed that humanitarian assistance must remain non-political and reach all regions of Afghanistan. They also called for renewed coordination among donors, aid organizations, and regional actors to prevent further collapse of basic services.
The participants also explored ways to improve the living conditions of the Afghan population, especially through agricultural development, private sector engagement, and access to finance.
They put a strong emphasis on the principled “by women, for women” approach to aid delivery. This is critical for ensuring women’s participation and fostering local economic growth, their statement read.
International Sports
FIFA Club WC: Mbappé doubtful for Real Madrid’s opener match
His absence presents a significant headache for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso, with Mbappé being Real’s only recognized centre forward.
Real Madrid’s star forward Kylian Mbappé is currently a major question mark ahead of the team’s opening FIFA Club World Cup match against Al‑Hilal in Miami on Wednesday.
Mbappé missed Tuesday’s training session after waking up with a high fever, casting “more than reasonable doubt” over his match fitness, according to club sources.
His absence presents a significant headache for newly-appointed manager Xabi Alonso, with Mbappé being Real’s only recognized centre forward.
Young Brazilian prospect Endrick was already ruled out due to a leg injury, further limiting Alonso’s attacking options.
Mbappé has been pivotal since his arrival from Paris Saint‑Germain, netting 31 La Liga goals this season and with Real Madrid, fresh off their fifth Champions League triumph in the past decade, Mbappé’s presence (or absence) could prove decisive.
Alonso meanwhile stated the coaching team will make a final fitness decision on Wednesday.
The match kicks off at 11:30 pm Kabul time and takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Matches from Last Night (June 17)
Fluminense 0–0 Borussia Dortmund
A stalemate in Group F at MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), on Tuesday night although Fluminense dominated play, particularly in the first half, but Dortmund’s GK Gregor Kobel kept a clean sheet with multiple key saves.
Mamelodi Sundowns 1–0 Ulsan HD
Another Group F match, held in Orlando was the Mamelodi Sundowns vs Ulsan game that saw history being made. South Africa’s Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners scored in the 36th minute after a VAR-delayed start due to lightning. This victory marked the first-ever win for an African club in this expanded format.
Inter Milan 1–1 Monterrey
A Group E clash at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena saw Sergio Ramos, 39, put Monterrey ahead with a header in the 25th minute; Lautaro Martínez equalized before halftime.
River Plate 3–1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Another Group E encounter unfolded in Seattle. Colidio opened the scoring in the 12th minute, Driussi added another early in the second half (but then got injured), Yusuke Matsuo pulled one back for Urawa via penalty, and Meza sealed it in the 73rd minute.
Tonight’s (June 18) Fixtures:
Manchester City vs Wydad AC takes place in Philadelphia from 8.30pm.
Real Madrid vs Al‑Hilal will take place in Miami from 11:30 pm.
Pachuca vs RB Salzburg will take place in Cincinnati (TQL Stadium) from 2:30am
Al Ain vs Juventus will take place in Washington D.C. from 5:30 am.
All above times are Kabul time.
Fans can meanwhile tune in to Ariana Television at the above mentioned times to watch the matches live. Thanks to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), this thrilling event is being broadcast live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
