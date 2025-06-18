Afghan delegation led by agriculture minister attends key economic forum in Russia

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Sadr Azam Osmani chaired a meeting in Kabul aimed at attracting aid and coordinating with international organizations in the agricultural sector, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said that representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, along with officials from the United Nations, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Alternative Livelihoods section, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) attended the meeting.

According to the statement, Osmani spoke about the fight against poppy cultivation, strengthening the agricultural sector, the needs of farmers and livestock owners, and the Islamic Emirate’s commitments to the international community.

Osmani said: “We have organized this meeting to share the needs of Afghanistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors with friendly countries and international organizations, so they can understand how they might assist us. Additionally, the upcoming international conference scheduled

for June 30 in Doha, Qatar, will be a valuable opportunity for announcing aid commitments.”

He stated that the IEA has taken serious and effective steps toward eradicating poppy cultivation, and that farmers are now turning to alternative agriculture.

He called on the international community to fully cooperate in creating opportunities to strengthen alternative farming.

He also expressed appreciation to the participating countries for their positive political, economic, trade, cultural, and development relations with Afghanistan and urged the continuation of these ties.

The representatives of international organizations and participating diplomats emphasized their support for Afghanistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors and pledged to announce their aid packages for Afghanistan at the upcoming Doha conference.

A representative of UNAMA stated that after assessing the conditions of farmers and ongoing projects, the needs are now felt more than ever, and committed to conveying this message to donor countries and drawing greater global attention to Afghanistan.

The global conference in Qatar is scheduled for June 30, 2025, with a focus on supporting the private sector, promoting alternative livelihoods, and combating drug production.

Countries and donor organizations are expected to announce their aid packages during the event.